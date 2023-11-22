Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 20+ Companies and 20+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postmenopausal osteoporosis - Pipeline Insight, 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Postmenopausal osteoporosis pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Postmenopausal osteoporosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Postmenopausal osteoporosis treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Postmenopausal osteoporosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Postmenopausal osteoporosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Postmenopausal osteoporosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Postmenopausal osteoporosis.



Postmenopausal osteoporosis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Postmenopausal osteoporosis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Postmenopausal osteoporosis Emerging Drugs

HLX14: Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

HLX14 is a recombinant anti-RANKL human monoclonal antibody injection. It is denosumab biosimilar potentially indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The drug prevents RANKL from activating its receptor, RANK, on the surface of osteoclasts and their precursors.

Prevention of the RANKL/RANK interaction inhibits osteoclast formation, function, and survival, thereby decreasing bone resorption and increasing bone mass and strength in both cortical and trabecular bone. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Postmenopausal osteoporosis.



CMAB807: Mabpharm Limited



CMAB807 is a Denosumab, a human IgG2 monoclonal antibody with affinity and specificity for human RANKL (receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand), which is a transmembrane or soluble protein essential for the formation, function, and survival of osteoclasts, the cells responsible for bone resorption. CMAB807 prevents RANKL from activating its receptor, RANK, on the surface of osteoclasts and their precursors.

Prevention of the RANKL/RANK interaction inhibits osteoclast formation, function, and survival, thereby decreasing bone resorption and increasing bone mass and strength in both cortical and trabecular bone. Increased osteoclast activity, stimulated by RANKL, is a mediator of bone pathology in solid tumors with osseous metastases.

Similarly, giant cell tumors of bone consist of stromal cells expressing RANKL and osteoclast-like giant cells expressing RANK receptor, and signaling through the RANK receptor contributes to osteolysis and tumor growth. CMAB807 prevents RANKL from activating its receptor, RANK, on the surface of osteoclasts, their precursors, and osteoclast-like giant cells. CMAB807 is currently undergoing phase III clinical trial.

EBP05: Entera Bio Ltd.

EBP05 or EB613 is the first and most advanced oral, daily tablet (6mm diameter) formulation teriparatide, consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection. It acts by targeting parathyroid hormone receptor. EB613 is positioned as the first potential drug candidate that could provide a patient friendly, once daily, oral, bone building (anabolic) treatment for osteoporosis patients.



SHR-1222: Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals



SHR-1222 is a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin that was developed for the treatment of osteoporosis. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that SHR-1222 exhibits high affinity for human sclerostin.

Moreover, the first-in-human clinical trial (NCT03870100) indicated that single doses of SHR-1222 ranging 50-400 mg were generally well tolerated and promoted bone formation, inhibited bone resorption, and increased BMD in healthy men and postmenopausal women with low bone mass. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.



Major Players in Postmenopausal osteoporosis



There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Postmenopausal osteoporosis. The companies which have their Postmenopausal osteoporosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Postmenopausal osteoporosis: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Postmenopausal osteoporosis drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Postmenopausal osteoporosis drugs?

How many Postmenopausal osteoporosis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Postmenopausal osteoporosis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Postmenopausal osteoporosis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

Mabpharm Limited

Alvotech

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Biocon Biologics

Entera Bio Ltd.

Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd

Addpharma

Key Products

HLX14

CMAB807

AVT03

SB16

Bmab 1000

EBP05

GB223

AD-102

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Postmenopausal osteoporosis Report Insights

Postmenopausal osteoporosis Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Postmenopausal osteoporosis Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ntobq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.