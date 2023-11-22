Liposomal Cyclosporine A Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2017-2023 & 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposomal Cyclosporine A Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about liposomal cyclosporine A for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome. The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the liposomal cyclosporine A market forecast analysis for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.



Drug Summary



Liposomal Cyclosporine A for inhalation (L-CsA-i) is a novel liposomal formulation of cyclosporine A developed for inhaled delivery to the lungs. Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs), like cyclosporine A, are highly potent immunosuppressive drugs and a cornerstone of lung transplant medicine. L-CsA-i is administered via a drug-specific Investigational eFlow Technology nebulizer system (PARI Pharma GmbH). The investigational drug-device combination is designed to deliver L-CsA-i to the site of disease in the lung.



L-CsA-i is currently being evaluated to treat BOS in patients aged 6 years and older in the BOSTON clinical development program, which comprises five ongoing or planned trials. These include the pivotal Phase III BOSTON-1 and BOSTON-2 studies in adults with BOS after lung transplantation, the open-label extension BOSTON-3 study, the safety and exploratory efficacy BOSTON-4 study, which is also the first to evaluate the treatment in adults with BOS after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, and the BOSTON-5 safety study evaluating L-CsA-i in pediatric patients.

Liposomal Cyclosporine A Analytical Perspective

In-depth Liposomal Cyclosporine A Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.



Liposomal Cyclosporine A Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence liposomal cyclosporine A dominance.

Other emerging products for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome are expected to give tough market competition to liposomal cyclosporine A and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of liposomal cyclosporine A in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of liposomal cyclosporine A from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the liposomal cyclosporine A in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of liposomal cyclosporine A?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to liposomal cyclosporine A in bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the liposomal cyclosporine A development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

What is the forecasted market scenario of liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

What are the forecasted sales of liposomal cyclosporine A in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to liposomal cyclosporine A for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Liposomal Cyclosporine A Overview in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. Liposomal Cyclosporine A Market Assessment

4.1. Market Outlook of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.2. 7MM Analysis

4.2.1. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in the 7MM for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in the United States for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.2. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in Germany for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.3. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in France for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.4. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in Italy for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.5. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in Spain for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.6. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in the United Kingdom for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4.3.7. Market Size of Liposomal Cyclosporine A in Japan for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



