Communication Service Provider network analytics market Size Worth USD 6.82 billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Communication Service Provider (CSP) network analytics market witnessed a valuation of USD 1.50 Billion in 2022, marking a substantial growth trajectory with an anticipated rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period. This robust growth is attributed to the surge in data traffic, driven by the widespread use of smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and bandwidth-intensive applications like video streaming and online gaming.

CSP network analytics plays a pivotal role in enabling telecom companies to analyze network data and statistics, identifying trends and patterns to make informed decisions. With the advent of Fifth Generation (5G) technology, there is a new era of connectivity, offering faster data speeds and improved capacity, setting the stage for applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and autonomous cars.

The market is witnessing a significant boost from Communication Service Providers' investments in advanced network analytics technologies to monitor, analyze, and optimize their networks in real-time, ensuring a superior user experience. Regulatory initiatives aimed at data privacy and cybersecurity have further accelerated the adoption of network analytics tools.

However, the market faces challenges stemming from the use of conventional networks with rigid architectures and limited scalability. These legacy systems struggle to handle the massive influx of data, hindering real-time processing and analysis capabilities essential for effective network optimization.

Key Findings:

Component Insights:

In 2022, the software segment dominated the global CSP network analytics market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The demand for sophisticated software programs tailored to address complex challenges faced by Communication Service Providers is on the rise. These solutions offer functionalities ranging from anomaly detection and network optimization to real-time data processing and predictive analytics.

The service segment is expected to witness moderate revenue growth, driven by the increasing recognition of professional services in maximizing the utility of network analytics solutions. Specialized service providers play a crucial role in implementing, customizing, and optimizing network analytics solutions, ensuring seamless integration with existing network infrastructures.

Deployment Insights:

The on-premises segment is poised to hold a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. On-premises solutions empower CSPs with direct oversight and management of their network analytics infrastructure, aligning solutions precisely with operational requirements and ensuring data security and compliance.

The cloud segment is expected to register steady growth, offering agility for CSPs to adapt to changing market demands and scale operations without physical infrastructure constraints. Cloud-based solutions reduce upfront capital expenses and facilitate seamless data exchange and collaboration between geographically dispersed teams.

Organization Size Insights:

Large enterprises are expected to dominate the market share, managing substantial amounts of data that necessitate reliable network analytics solutions. These organizations invest in advanced and comprehensive network analytics systems tailored to their broad and varied network infrastructures.

SMEs are anticipated to witness the fastest revenue growth rate, benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of modern CSP Network Analytics systems. These solutions meet the evolving needs of SMEs without significant Information Technology (IT) infrastructure investments.

Regional Insights:

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share, driven by the presence of industrial leaders, government initiatives, academic collaborations, and private sector investments. The U.S. market led this growth, fueled by the rising adoption of 5G technology and the proliferation of IoT devices.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, attributed to increasing IoT deployments in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities. The Europe market is forecasted to account for a considerably large revenue share, propelled by the rapid growth of the European telecom industry and a competitive landscape catering to diverse company demands.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 6.82 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation., Huawei Technologies, Accenture plc, SAP SE, NetScout Systems, Inc., Splunk Inc., Openet, EXFO Inc., NEC Corporation, TEOCO Corporation, Guavus, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Juniper Networks, and Amdocs Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Communication Service Provider (CSP) network analytics market is fairly fragmented with several large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective CSP network analytics solutions. Some major players included in the global Communication Service Provider (CSP) network analytics market report are:

IBM Corporation HP Development Company, L.P. Cisco Systems Inc. Nokia Networks Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson SAS Institute Inc. Teradata Corporation. Huawei Technologies Accenture plc SAP SE NetScout Systems, Inc. Splunk Inc. Openet EXFO Inc. NEC Corporation TEOCO Corporation Guavus, Inc. ZTE Corporation Juniper Networks Amdocs



Strategic Development

In February 2023, Mobileum Inc., a prominent worldwide supplier of telecom analytics solutions, unveiled the most recent version of its Active Intelligence Platform (AIP). AIP is a cloud-based big data solution created to capture and assess the increasing amount, speed, and variety of intricate data streams produced by Communication Service Provider (CSP) networks. This framework empowers customers to oversee data as an asset, granting various functional teams and domain-specific members the capacity to cooperate with full authority and transparency throughout the data's life cycle.

In December 2022, Nokia and BT extended partnership through a five-year agreement to deliver their AVA Analytics software for fixed networks with the use of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This will allow the British telecom operator to track its overall network more accurately. The updated agreement will also enhance Nokia's dashboard solution.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global Communication Service Provider (CSP) network analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Service Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-premises Cloud

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mobile Operator Fixed Operator

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



