Autonomous Navigation System Market is anticipated to surpass USD 7.6 Billion by 2030, at an emergent CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its latest study.

Rcihmond, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autonomous Navigation System Market ” , by Platform (Airborne, Land, Marine, Space, Weapons), System (Sensing System, Navigation System, Processing System, Software System), Technology (Lidar-based Systems, Radar-based Systems, Camera-based Systems, Sensor Fusion Systems), Application (Commercial, Military, Government), and Region.

Global Autonomous Navigation System Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.3 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 7.6 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Platform, System, Technology, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Safran ABB Sample of Companies Covered L3Harris Technologies Inc. Moog Inc. Northrop Grumman Corporation

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autonomous Navigation System Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

An autonomous navigation system (ANS) serves to transform conventional manned vehicles into unmanned counterparts, exhibiting the capability to autonomously plan, navigate, and execute paths without human intervention. This system relies on a fusion of sensors, algorithms, and computer vision to generate a comprehensive map of its surroundings and establish its precise location without relying on GPS. Applied across diverse sectors, including self-driving cars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and robotic systems in manufacturing and logistics, ANS comprises essential components like cameras, LIDAR, radar, and GPS sensors, coupled with software algorithms for efficient data processing. Leveraging advanced machine learning techniques such as deep neural networks contributes to the continual improvement of system performance. The adoption of ANS offers various benefits, including heightened safety by eliminating the potential for human errors leading to accidents, increased operational efficiency due to uninterrupted operation, enhanced accuracy, and greater flexibility. Furthermore, the incorporation of artificial intelligence is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global ANS market in the foreseeable future.

Major Vendors in the Global Autonomous Navigation System Market:

Safran

ABB

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

BAE Systems Plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International

Kongsberg Gruppen

Thales

Growing need for automation in various industries

The growing need for automation in various industries is a significant driver for the Autonomous Navigation System Market. Industries are increasingly seeking solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve overall safety. Autonomous navigation systems play a pivotal role in meeting these demands by enabling vehicles and devices to operate independently, without human intervention. In manufacturing, logistics, and transportation, automation through autonomous navigation systems can optimize processes, streamline supply chains, and increase throughput. Additionally, the demand for autonomous vehicles in sectors like agriculture, mining, and construction is rising, driven by the potential to enhance productivity, minimize risks, and address labor shortages. The adoption of autonomous navigation systems reflects a broader industry trend towards embracing cutting-edge technologies to stay competitive in the evolving landscape of automated operations.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for autonomous vehicles

Technological advancements in sensors, processors, and software

Government support for research and development

Opportunities:

Increasing Use of ANS in robotics and automation

Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Integration of ANS with artificial intelligence (AI)

Application of ANS in new industries, such as agriculture and mining

Development of self-driving cars

The development of self-driving cars represents a prominent trend in the Autonomous Navigation System Market. As automotive technology advances, there is a growing emphasis on creating vehicles that can operate without direct human intervention. Self-driving cars rely heavily on sophisticated autonomous navigation systems, integrating sensors like LIDAR, radar, and cameras with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms. This trend is fueled by the pursuit of enhanced safety, reduced traffic congestion, and improved transportation efficiency. Major automotive manufacturers and technology companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring autonomous vehicles to the market, indicating a strong demand for robust and reliable autonomous navigation systems. The increasing acceptance of self-driving cars as a viable mode of transportation is propelling the growth of the Autonomous Navigation System Market, with a focus on addressing regulatory challenges, refining technology, and ensuring the safety and trust of end-users in autonomous driving capabilities.

The market for Autonomous Navigation System Market is dominated by North America.

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the Autonomous Navigation System (ANS) market owing to several key factors. Firstly, the region has been at the forefront of technological innovation, with a robust ecosystem of leading tech companies and research institutions actively involved in the development of autonomous technologies. Major players in the automotive and technology sectors, headquartered in the United States, have been investing significantly in ANS research and implementation, propelling the market forward. Moreover, North America has witnessed early regulatory initiatives and a more favorable legal environment for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles compared to other regions. The presence of a mature automotive industry, a supportive regulatory framework, and substantial investments in research and development collectively position North America as a leader in the ANS market, fostering the widespread adoption of autonomous navigation systems across various applications, including self-driving cars and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, primarily attributed to the region's expanding technology sector. Notably, key technological economies in the region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, are actively investing in Autonomous Navigation Systems (ANS). In a noteworthy investment move in September 2021, Alibaba led a USD 300 million funding round for DeepRoute.ai, a Chinese self-driving startup. Furthermore, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group initiated satellite production in October 2021 to develop a high-accuracy navigation system. The objective is to establish a low earth orbit satellite network capable of transmitting precise location data to autonomous vehicles. Geely aims to leverage this network to enhance the navigation capabilities of self-driving cars. These strategic developments contribute to the significant growth forecast for the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

The Navigation System Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on by system autonomous navigation market is categorized into sensing system, navigation system, processing system, and software system. In the initial year, the navigation system segment holds a dominant position and is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for enhanced navigation and positioning capabilities in autonomous vehicles and robots. The sensing system segment is anticipated to witness notable expansion in the forecast period. Comprising components like cameras, LIDAR, radar, ultrasonic sensors, IMUs, processing units, and others, sensing systems offer a comprehensive environmental understanding. Their ability to combine various components facilitates safe and effective navigation for vehicles and devices, positioning the sensing system as a pivotal contributor to the market's growth.

