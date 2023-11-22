USA Wind Farms Database 2023: Location, Turbines, Players, Status Data

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in USA. It includes 2201 entries and represents 154,09 GW onshore and 57,96 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:



Onshore market:

Under construction: 32 entries (8,61 GW)

Operational: 1986 entries (145,48 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 48 entries (53,22 GW)

Approved: 5 entries (3,76 GW)

Under construction: 2 entries (0,94 GW)

Operational: 2 entries (0,04 GW)

Provided Content:



Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

