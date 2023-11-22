Register Now for the 12th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation Conference: Athens, Greece - December 1, 2023

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 12th Annual MBA will provide the platform for manufacturers and operators as well as any organisation interested in this exciting marketplace, to explore all aspects affecting the future of this industry.

It is a unique opportunity to debate the future of business aviation, learn about the latest developments, explore the regional air taxi market, discuss different business models, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and listen to leading experts in the Mediterranean.

Speakers

Derek Bloom, Partner, Atlantic Aviation Legal Services

Freshta Farzam, CEO & Founder, LYTE Aviation

Prof. Dr Triant Flouris, VP - Academic Affairs, Metropolitan College

Anthony Frances, Senior Counsel, Gateley

Nick Godwin, Director, NSGAero

Joachim Kabamba, President, Kabamba Aerospace

Soha Lupescu, Aviation Researcher, SAF & Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

Ioanna Papadopoulou, Director, Communications & Marketing, Athens International Airport

Prof. Dr Andreas Papatheodorou, Professor/Director, University of the Aegean & Member of the Executive Board, Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority

Thanos Pascalis, Chief Development Officer, Marathon Airlines

Alexandros Tsaktanis, Managing Director, Global Aviation

