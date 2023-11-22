Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive National Audio Coverage of Six NFL Games Over the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will present exclusive national audio play-by-play coverage of six NFL games over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Sunday night, and Monday night.



THANKSGIVING DAY, Thursday, November 23, will feature a tripleheader beginning at 12 p.m. ET when the Green Bay Packers visit the Detroit Lions. Game two will feature the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:15 p.m. ET. The day will close when the San Francisco 49ers play the Seattle Seahawks beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

On Friday, November 24, Westwood One will broadcast the NFL’s first-ever BLACK FRIDAY game at 2:30 p.m. ET as the Miami Dolphins meet the New York Jets. Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and recently retired defensive backs and twin brothers Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty (analysts) will call the game for the network. This will be just the second time that twin brothers will have shared a three-man booth for a national NFL broadcast. (Ronde and Tiki Barber made history as the first twins to call a game together, in 2019 for FOX Sports.)

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL will feature the Baltimore Ravens taking on the LA Chargers, on November 26, with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Week 12 of the NFL season concludes with MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL at 7:30 p.m. on November 27 when the Chicago Bears meet the Minnesota Vikings.

WESTWOOD ONE’S THANKSGIVING WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Thursday, November 23

12 p.m. ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Announcers: JP Shadrick and Derek Rackley

4:15 p.m. ET: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Announcers: John Sadak and Mike Mayock

8 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Announcers: Ryan Radtke and James Lofton

Friday, November 24

2:30 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, and Devin McCourty

Sunday, November 26

8:20 p.m. ET Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Announcers: Ryan Radtke and Kurt Warner

Monday, November 27

7:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Where to Listen

Millions of passionate listeners and football fans will be able to hear Westwood One Sports’ NFL broadcasts this season on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, streamed on westwoodonesports.com and affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms outside of the Club’s immediate 100-mile proximity, and via the NFL App. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM and NFL+.

