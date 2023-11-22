South Africa Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Manufacture and Wholesale Report 2023 with Profiles of 23 Players Including Bell Equipment, Senwes, John Deere, BHBW and Iveco

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the manufacturing and wholesale aspects of agricultural and forestry machinery in South Africa. It provides insights into the sector's status and size, along with relevant economic data related to agriculture and other industries.

The report covers key players corporate activities, and influential factors affecting the sector, including competition from international brand importers and distributors, input costs, and power supply issues.

Profiles of 23 companies, including industry giants like Bell Equipment, Senwes, John Deere, BHBW, and Iveco, are included in the report. It highlights the growing adoption of precision farming machinery and autonomous equipment for tasks such as planting and harvesting.

Technology is becoming more accessible with cheaper models, and machinery is evolving to be environmentally friendly with improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and the development of battery electric alternatives. Forestry machinery is also advancing to enhance productivity.

In recent years, the sales of agricultural machinery reached multi-decade highs in 2022, driven by good harvests and high agricultural commodity prices, which boosted farmers' incomes. Notably, new tractor sales in 2022 hit a 40-year high. Sales of combine harvesters and other agricultural machinery also saw significant growth, supported by favorable agricultural conditions and increased financing options from banks.

Despite these successes, the sector faces challenges. Poor economic growth, elevated input costs, and inconsistent electricity supply pose significant hurdles. The global shortage of new agricultural machinery between 2020 and mid-2022 due to production suspensions, supply chain disruptions, and shortages of microchips and spare parts impacted local distributors' ability to meet demand.

Exchange rate fluctuations, structural issues in water and sanitation, as well as road infrastructure and port inefficiencies, add to the challenges faced by manufacturers and wholesalers in South Africa's agricultural and forestry machinery sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Performance of the Agricultural and Forestry Industries

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. Inconsistent Electricity Supply

6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.6. Unforeseen Events

6.7. Labour

6.8. Environmental Issues

6.9. Government Support



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

African Traction and Associated Technologies (Pty) Ltd

AGCO South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Agrico (Pty) Ltd

ARGO Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Bell Equipment Company S A (Pty) Ltd

Bell Equipment Sales South Africa Ltd

BHBW South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Desmond Equipment S A (Pty) Ltd

Engitek (Pty) Ltd

Forestry Plant and Equipment Sales CC

G C Tillage CC

Iveco SA (Pty) Ltd

John Deere (Pty) Ltd

LEMKEN South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nukor Woodtech (Pty) Ltd

Orbach Agri (Pty) Ltd

Packo RSA (Pty) Ltd

Piket Implemente (Pty) Ltd

Radium Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Rovic and Leers (Pty) Ltd

Senwes Ltd

Talbert Pivots (Pty) Ltd

Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozt1g6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.