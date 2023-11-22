COPILOT Cares Donates Thanksgiving Meals for 150 Families in Orlando

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPILOT Cares , the philanthropic arm of COPILOT Provider Support Services , hosted an afternoon of gratitude on November 16 at AdventHealth for Children ’s West Lakes Early Learning Center in Orlando. The COPILOT Cares team distributed 150 Publix gift cards to local families to purchase a Thanksgiving dinner. The event marks a multi-year-long partnership between the two organizations that often collaborate on community-driven activations.



“Every family deserves an opportunity to create happy holiday memories, and one solution is to close the gap on food disparities,” said Dr. Moby Kazmi, co-founder and president of COPILOT and founder of COPILOT Cares. “Over the years, we’ve collaborated with AdventHealth for Children and its West Lakes Early Learning Center because they share our passion to create change and give back to local families in need. Seasonally-focused giving events are also our team’s most fulfilling activities and a major component of our company culture. We look forward to continuing this tradition in the Orlando community and doing our part to make an impact in the lives of others.”

In addition to the gift cards, COPILOT Cares donated 150 new books to students ages three to five attending AdventHealth for Children’s West Lakes Early Learning Center to keep and read at home. The COPILOT team was on hand throughout the afternoon, reading with families and meeting new, friendly faces.

“When we come together to empower young children to thrive, we are planting seeds for a brighter future,” said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children. “We are grateful to COPILOT Cares for their annual Thanksgiving support to the children and families of our West Lakes Early Learning Center. Their team hosted a heartfelt holiday event focusing on literacy and supporting the families. Each child received a new book to take home to help expand their at-home libraries and a Publix gift card as a warm Thanksgiving greeting to make their family time together extra special.”

COPILOT Cares identifies charitable giving events in the U.S., benefiting children’s hospitals and family-driven organizations. On a global scale, COPILOT Cares provides access to basic human needs like water, food, and shelter and has installed over 600 freshwater hand pumps in rural areas in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. All COPILOT Cares events are staffed and supported by COPILOT colleagues who donate their time.

Alfreda Clark, director of strategy and operations for AdventHealth for Children’s West Lakes Early Learning Center, added, “Since the opening of our center, Dr. Moby and the team from COPILOT Cares continue to join us in supporting children and families by providing books to help develop an early love of reading. The additional gift cards will help make Thanksgiving more enjoyable as families throughout our community connect and celebrate.”

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to practice management and provider staff that deliver highly accurate and timely benefits investigations for specialty medications, medical devices, and laboratory testing. The real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and pharma clients to best manage each patient’s journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, we provide guidance in market access and drive high satisfaction for our clients. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL, and is a portfolio company of QHP Capital LP. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com .