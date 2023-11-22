South Africa Film, Gaming and Animation Industry Report 2023: State of the Industry, Local and International Influences, Competitive Environment, Industry Associations

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Film, Gaming and Animation Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an in-depth analysis of South Africa's film, gaming, and animation industry, as well as the rental of film equipment. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's status and size, covering various aspects such as box office performance, pay-TV subscriptions, development funding, local production, distribution, emerging trends, key players, regulatory aspects, and technological advancements.

South Africa's film industry has played a significant role in attracting foreign investment and establishing the country as a preferred global filming destination. Notably, some animation studios have gained international recognition. However, the industry faced severe challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is gradually recovering. Ster-Kinekor, a prominent player, has emerged from business rescue, and there are expectations of substantial growth in box office revenue in 2023.

The report highlights the increasing prominence of pay-TV and streaming services as mainstream broadcasting options. Gauteng and Western Cape are the primary hubs for film, animation, and gaming activities. Domestic films still make up a relatively small portion of releases and revenue. Challenges include load shedding, which has reduced viewing time and access to target audiences for advertisers. Additionally, high inflation and unemployment have raised concerns about the affordability of pay-TV and streaming services.

While the film industry is on the path to recovery, it has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, there has been a rise in film permits and location bookings, with international studios returning to film in South Africa. The country retains competitive advantages, including diverse filming locations, industry incentives, and cost efficiencies for international production companies.

The report anticipates continued growth in the production of local content, particularly series, although concerns remain about the limited number of locally produced films. The challenging economic environment and ongoing load shedding present obstacles to the expansion of the local film industry. It is expected that international film releases will continue to dominate the South African market.

Furthermore, the report provides profiles of 59 companies across various segments, including producers, distributors, animation studios, and film studios, offering valuable insights into the key players shaping South Africa's film, gaming, and animation industry, as well as the rental of film equipment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

African Entertainment Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Big World Cinema CC

Bomb Shelter Film Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Bugbox CC

Danie Odendaal Produksies (Pty) Ltd

DO Productions (Pty) Ltd

E Z Trade 190 CC

Egg Films (Pty) Ltd

eMedia Content (Pty) Ltd

FC Hamman Films CC

Film Afrika World Wide (Pty) Ltd

Filmfinity (Pty) Ltd

Free Women Films (Pty) Ltd

Gatehouse Commercials (Pty) Ltd

Gravel Road Distribution Group (Pty) Ltd

Groundglass (Pty) Ltd

Homebrew Film Company (Pty) Ltd

Known Associates Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Luma Animation (Pty) Ltd

M Scott

Ma-Afrika Films (Pty) Ltd

MAAN Creative (Pty) Ltd

Mind's Eye Creative CC

MMSV Productions CC

Moonlighting Commercials (Pty) Ltd

Moonlighting Films (Pty) Ltd

Morula Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Nolava International Film Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Penguin Films (Pty) Ltd

Philo Films (Pty) Ltd

Pomegranate Media (Pty) Ltd

QCF Design (Pty) Ltd

Quizzical Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Red Pepper Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Rodini Films (Pty) Ltd

RuneStorm (Pty) Ltd

Sasani Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sea Monster Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Searle Street Post Production (Pty) Ltd

Silvertron 90 (Pty) Ltd

Strika Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

Sunrise Productions (Division of Sunrise Marketing Group Ltd)

Triggerfish Animation (Pty) Ltd

Tulips and Chimneys (Pty) Ltd

Umbrella Men 2 (Pty) Ltd (The)

United International Pictures (South Africa)

Urban Brew Studios (Pty) Ltd

Videovision Entertainment (Pty) Ltd

