Ultraviolet Filters Market Size Worth USD 766.6 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultraviolet (UV) filters market size is expected to reach USD 766.6 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for UV filters in medical and healthcare applications is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Germicidal lamps are used to prevent disease spread at medical facilities, doctor's offices, and hospitals, as well as many public places and commercial institutions.

When Ultraviolet-C (UVC) germicidal lamps are installed in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems or upper room air irradiation equipment, they sterilize air and help to avoid airborne infections and are also used to kill germs in water and on surfaces hence driving the market revenue growth. UVC light, when utilized in conjunction with a regular cleaning procedure, drastically reduces virus and bacterium load and can even destroy superbugs such as antibiotic-resistant bacteria. UV light improves health and wellness in a variety of medical applications by sterilizing surfaces, water, and air sterilization systems which as a result is driving the market revenue growth.

Rising awareness regarding harmful effects of UV radiation on human skin is leading to rising demand for UV filters in sunscreen and skincare products is another factor driving the market revenue growth. UV filters protect against persistent skin damage, such as cellular DNA damage, photo-induced immune suppression, and acute skin injuries such as sunburn by blocking or absorbing Ultraviolet-B (UVB) rays, which are responsible for causing sunburn. UV filters guard against UV-induced immune suppression and damage to the p53 tumor suppressor gene. Sunscreens help to shield the skin from diseases such as actinic keratoses, which are precursors to skin cancer hence driving the market revenue growth.

However, UV filters can be expensive, especially for multiple lenses with different filter thread sizes which is another factor restraining the market revenue growth. Investing in cheap or low-quality filters cannot provide the desired protection and can result in reduced image quality.

UV Filters Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Ultraviolet (UV) filters market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

UV Filters Report Summary

Some major players included in the market report are:

UV Filters Latest Industry News

On 22 May 2023, Intellego Technologies and HAI Solutions announced a strategic partnership to improve the quality and safety of Intravenous (IV) vascular access. The partnership combines a needle-free connector with HAI Solutions' QIKcap technology and Intellego's unique ultraviolet-sensitive ink as an indication component to give visible and verifiable IV port protection. An intravenous connector's surface and intravenous access points should be exposed to UV-C radiation using the proprietary QIKcap Disinfection Device to prevent germ entry.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The organic UV filters segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for organic filters as they are used by many sunscreen brands because they are lightweight and have appealing traits that consumers desire which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Organic UV filters effectively absorb and block UV radiation from the sun and are designed to protect the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Moreover, growing product launches by the companies are also contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The automotive and aerospace segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for UV filters since they help to block harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, protecting the vehicle's occupants from UV radiation is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. It not only reduces the risk of skin damage but also prevents the fading and deterioration of the car's interior, including the dashboard and upholstery hence contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultraviolet (UV) filters market on the basis of type of UV filter, application, form, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of UV Filter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Organic UV Filters Inorganic UV Filters



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Sunscreens and Personal Care Products Water and Air Purification Medical and Healthcare Semiconductor Manufacturing Printing and Coating Automotive and Aerospace Other Industrial Processes



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Lotions Creams Gels Sprays Sticks Powders



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales Online Retail



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Adults Children Seniors



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA

Infants



