$47.55 Bn Plant-based Milk Market by Type, Formulation, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030: Sustainability Trends and Lactose Intolerances Fueling Adoption

Global plant-based milk market is projected to reach $47.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the plant-based milk market across five major geographies, current market trends, size, and recent developments, and the forecast till 2030.



The growth of the plant-based milk market is driven by the high prevalence of lactose intolerance & allergies to cow milk, the growing focus on health & well-being, changing eating habits & consumers' drive toward sustainability, and increasing investments & government support for plant-based industries. However, the high preference for animal-based milk products and the growing consumption of soy-free & gluten-free products restrain the growth of this market.



Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the fluctuating raw material prices are a major challenge for market stakeholders.



The oat milk segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Oat milk contains vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), phosphorus, and manganese, which contribute to overall health.

Oat milk is often fortified with essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, providing similar nutritional benefits to cow's milk. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by consumers' increasing preference for soy-free, low-fat, and gluten-free products; the high nutritional properties of oat milk; and rising awareness about the health benefits of oats.



Based on formulation, the global plant-based milk market is segmented into unflavored and flavored plant-based milk. The flavored segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages and changing consumer taste preferences.



Based on the distribution channel, the global plant-based milk market is mainly segmented into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C).

In 2023, the business-to-consumer (B2C) is expected to account for the largest share of the global plant-based milk market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased retail sales of plant-based milk in supermarkets & hypermarkets, increased shelf space for plant-based products in modern groceries, growing preference for shopping from brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access & availability and increasing consumer acceptance for vegan & vegetarian dairy alternatives, especially plant-based milk.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030, mainly due to the region's increasing vegan & flexitarian populations, the rising popularity of Western diets, and increasing investments in the plant-based milk industry.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the value of revenue generated by the plant-based milk market?

At what rate is the global demand for plant-based milk projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for the plant-based milk market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at global and regional levels?

What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which type, formulation, and distribution channel segments create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the plant-based milk market?

Who are the major players in the plant-based milk market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What recent developments have taken place in the plant-based milk market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the market?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

High Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance & Allergies to Cow Milk Driving the Plant-Based Milk Market

Growing Focus on Health & Well-Being Boosting the Demand for Plant-Based Milk Products

Changing Eating Habits & Consumers' Drive Toward Sustainability Increasing the Adoption of Plant-Based Milk

Increasing Investments & Government Support for Plant-Based Industries Accelerating the Growth of the Plant-Based Milk Market

High Preference for Animal-Based Milk Products Impacting Market Growth

Growing Consumption of Soy-Free & Gluten-Free Products Limiting the Adoption of Plant-Based Milk

Emerging Economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Expected to Remain a Major Challenge for Market Stakeholders

Pricing Analysis

Overview

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Oat Milk

Rice Milk

Other Plant-Based Milk

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Company Profiles: Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

SunOpta Inc. (Canada)

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia)

Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)

Sunrise Soya Foods (Canada)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Danone S.A. (France)

Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.)

Sahmyook Foods (South Korea)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Natura Foods (Canada)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

Oatly Group AB (Sweden).

Scope of the Report:

Global Plant-based Milk Market Assessment - by Type

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Oat Milk

Rice Milk

Other Plant-based Milks

Global Plant-based Milk Market Assessment - by Formulation

Unflavored

Flavored

Global Plant-based Milk Market Assessment - by Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Modern Groceries

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other B2C Distribution Channels

Global Plant-based Milk Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

France

Netherlands

Sweden

Belgium

Austria

Denmark

Poland

Portugal

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

