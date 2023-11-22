Sustainable Fabrics Market Size Worth USD 92.46 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable fabrics market size was USD 26.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of the textile industry in emerging markets is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Raw materials for natural and recycled fibers are readily available on a global scale, sourced from various farmers and cooperatives engaged in the cultivation of plant fibers and animal farming. Prominent companies that procure organic cotton and sustainable fabrics establish enduring contractual relationships with their suppliers. The production of sustainable fabrics involves a diverse array of technologies and processes. These textiles are colored using environment-friendly dyes obtained from sources such as plants, arthropods, marine invertebrates including sea urchins and starfish, algae, bacteria, and fungi.

The manufacturing of sustainable fabrics encompasses multiple stages, including cold pad batch preparation and dyeing, continuous processing of knitted materials, preparation of woven fabrics, combined scouring and bleaching for knits and yarns, foam dyeing, finishing and coating, and padding and drying. In addition, rising awareness about sustainable material technologies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, high production costs for these materials as a result of increased expenditures incurred during the manufacturing of goods or services is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. These increased costs can be ascribed to various factors, including adoption of environment-friendly or sustainable materials and production methods, compliance with rigorous environmental and labor regulations, and implementation of stringent quality control measures. In addition, escalating labor expenses, higher energy outlays, and increased raw material prices are other factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. These elevated production costs can potentially impact a company's competitiveness and profitability, potentially necessitating higher product prices or accepting reduced profit margins.

Market Size in 2022 USD 26.45 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 92.46 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Vivify Textiles, Polyfibre Industries, Foss Performance Materials, Grasim, Textil Santanderina, Teijin Limited, Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp, Wellman, Pure Waste Textiles Ltd., and Advanced Materials

The global sustainable fabrics market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fabrics in the market.

On 6 July, 2022, Swiss Textiles, Swiss Fair Trade, and Amfori have jointly introduced a new collaborative initiative in the apparel sector, named 'Sustainable Textiles Switzerland' (STS 2030). This program mandates that all stakeholders across the entire value chain operate sustainably. Supported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), Switzerland's sustainability roadmap outlines ambitious goals, including a significant reduction in GHG emissions within the textile industry, the advancement of equitable wages, fair labor practices, and innovative circular business models.

The natural segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sustainable fabrics market during the forecast period. This is because natural fabrics are biodegradable, unlike their synthetic counterparts, such as polyester, which can endure for centuries before decomposing. Natural materials, such as cotton, wool, and silk, typically break down within months to a year, whereas synthetic fabrics, including polyester, may persist for a longer time.

The clothing segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global sustainable fabrics market over the forecast period due to rising consumer demand in the clothing sector. Sustainable fabrics find extensive use in a wide range of fashion products, encompassing items such as bed linens, pillowcases, tote bags, sacks, disposable covers, children's attire, and medical textiles.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global sustainable fabrics market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing need for sustainable textiles and clothing. In the future, significant economies such as India, China, Japan, and Australia are expected to reflect this trend. India stands out as the fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific region, due to increasing population, high per capita apparel consumption, and rising foreign investments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable fabrics market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Natural Regenerated Recycled

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Furnishing Clothing Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



