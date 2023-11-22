Silanes Market Size Worth USD 4.99 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silanes market size was USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for silanes in the construction industry is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Silane is an organic molecule made up of silicon and hydrogen atoms, which is a colorless gas that is very flammable and explosive. Silane is thermally stable, which means it can resist high temperatures without losing its adhesive characteristics. The ability to protect against environmental factors and reduce maintenance costs makes silanes valuable components in the construction and maintenance of buildings and infrastructure.

In addition, rising demand for silanes in the automotive industry is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. NXT and NXT Z45 silanes enable the production of tires with low rolling resistance required for improved fuel efficiency while not compromising wet traction. This important safety element enables vehicles to stop faster and grip the road better, allowing to exceed consumer expectations even further. The market for hybrid adhesives and sealants made on modified silane polymers is also heavily influenced by the automobile sector. Moreover, these materials are utilized in various applications such as bonding, sealing, and encapsulating, which as a result is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with raw materials used in the synthesis of silane is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The silane price is entirely determined by the availability of raw material and costs of fossil fuel raw materials fluctuate.

Silanes Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 4.99 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa key companies profiled ADM, Dow, Evonik, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Gelest Inc., Siltech Corporation, Gantrade Corporation, Air Liquide, PCC Rokita Spółka Akcyjna, United Chemical Company, Abcr GmbH Germany, Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd, WD-40, JNC Corporation, Rain Carbon Inc., Elkem ASA, Fox Chemicals GmbH, and Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc. customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Silanes Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global silanes market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products in the market.

Some major players included in the global silanes market report are:

Silanes Latest Industry News

On 26 January 2023, DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, provided Dow Consumer Solutions' range of silanes and silicones for composites applications in Australia, New Zealand, and key Southeast Asian markets through business development, marketing, sales, logistics, and distribution. Dow Consumer Solutions provides silanes and silicones that can be included in composite compositions to improve adhesion, durability, processability, surface, and release qualities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The functional silanes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global silanes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for functional silanes since these also help to improve adhesion of coatings, adhesives, and sealants to substrates, which is essential in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Functional silanes can link two materials with different characteristics together, results in improving mechanical properties of the composite. In addition, functional silanes are widely utilized in adhesives and coatings industries as coupling agents, adhesion promoters, crosslinkers, primers, and water scavengers. Moreover, these are used to modify properties of materials, resulting in improved performance characteristics.

The construction industry segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global silanes market during the forecast period. This is due to rising use of silanes in the construction industry as waterproofing agents, concrete sealers, and bonding agents. In addition, improve structure durability by minimizing water penetration, lowering maintenance costs, and enhancing building lifetime. Silanes also aid in the adhesion of paints and sealants to various substrates, resulting in higher overall construction quality.

Emergen Research has segmented the global silanes market on the basis of product type, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Functional Silanes Alkyl Silanes Vinyl Silanes



Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Coupling Agents Crosslinking Agents Hydrophobic Agents Surface Modifiers Reducing Agents Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Construction Industry Automotive Industry Electronics Industry Chemical Industry Consumer Goods Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Direct Sales Distributors/Wholesalers Online Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



