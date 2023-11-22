Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size to Reach USD 3476.2 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market exhibited a market size of USD 3476.2 Million in 2032, and industry experts project a robust revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market is being propelled by the widespread adoption of additive manufacturing across industries and continuous advancements in manufacturing processes.

Various sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, and dental, are increasingly embracing additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing. This revolutionary technology offers unprecedented creative freedom in fabricating intricate components, leading to improved product performance, efficiency, and functionality.

Industries like aerospace and automotive are actively researching ways to reduce vehicle and aircraft weight without compromising structural integrity. Equispheres' innovative metal powder, which won USD 8 million for scale manufacturing, enables automakers to eliminate significant mass from vehicles, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and sustainability.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 490.3 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 21.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3476.2 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material, manufacturing technique, end-use industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd., ATI Inc., CRS Holdings, LLC., GKN Sinter Metals Pvt. Ltd., Höganäs AB, LIBERTY Steel Group, Polema, RusAL., Sandvik AB, Rio Tinto

Renishaw plc., Praxair, Arconic, Miba AG, Matsuura Machinery Ltd, 3D system Corporation, Aubert & Duval, BÖHLER GmbH & Co KG, Metaldyne Performance Group Inc., ExOne Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders solutions. Some major players included in the global Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market report are:

Strategic Development

In November 2020, Mitsubishi Power, a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, signed a technology licensing agreement with Aubert & Duval, a metal processing company based in France, for the formulation and manufacturing of 3D printable metal powders. The agreement is the first step toward the full-scale launch of Mitsubishi Power's additive manufacturing business, which will combine Aubert and Duval's metal powder expertise with Mitsubishi's patented 3D printing technologies.

On 03 May 2022, SLM Solutions Group AG introduced the SLM800, a new metal additive manufacturing system. The SLM800 efficiently constructs large components and opens up new production opportunities. To enable successful large builds, all of SLM Solutions' patented inventions have been scaled up and combined with features such as a metal recoating brush, permanent filter module, and centralized powder supply. The system has a huge build volume and a modular design that makes customization and scalability simple. It also contains advanced process controls, which allow for the fabrication of high-quality parts with exceptional precision and surface perfection.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The market benefits from advancements in various manufacturing processes, such as gas atomization, Induction Melted Bar Atomization (EIGA), Plasma Atomized Wire (PAW), and Plasma Rotating Electrode Atomization (PREP). These processes produce high-quality metal powders used in additive manufacturing, enhancing the overall efficiency and quality of the final products.

Despite its potential, additive manufacturing faces challenges such as technological limitations, slow build rates, and high material costs. Achieving economies of scale remains a hurdle due to the time-intensive nature of additive manufacturing compared to conventional methods..

The alloy segment, comprising nickel, aluminum, and titanium alloys, is projected to hold the largest revenue share. Unique qualities of these alloys cater to specific industry needs, such as aerospace, power generation, and medical equipment.

The powder bed segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, primarily due to its widespread adoption in automotive and aerospace industries. This technology facilitates efficient and precise production of complex components.

The blown powder segment is expected to experience the fastest revenue growth, especially in Directed Energy Deposition (DED). This technique offers precise control over the deposition process, reducing material waste and enabling cost-effective production..

Asia Pacific led the market in 2022, driven by increased research activities and rising demand for specialized components in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and other industries.

North America is expected to experience significant revenue growth, fueled by increased contributions to the global renewable energy industry. Additive manufacturing technology is integral to manufacturing components of wind energy turbines.

The Europe market is expected to witness rapid revenue growth, with key players like Thyssenkrupp Materials U.K. positioning themselves as one-stop shops for metal additive manufacturing.

The global Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, fueled by increasing adoption across industries, advancements in manufacturing processes, and regional research initiatives. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders and industry players are expected to capitalize on emerging trends and technological innovations.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Additive Manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market on the basis of material, manufacturing technique, end-use industry, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Stainless steel Alloys Others

Manufacturing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Powder Bed Blown Powder

End-Use Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Aerospace and defense Automotive Medical and Dental Tooling

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



