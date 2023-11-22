Dermocosmetic Products Market to Reach US$ 118.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Skin Health and Wellness Solutions – Says RationalStat Market Report

Wilmington, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dermocosmetic Products Market is valued at US$ 57.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Dermocosmetic products primarily are products intended for skin care. To qualify as a dermocosmetic product, the product must contain active ingredients whose effect on a specific problem is backed by scientific data through laboratory testing.

Rising disposable income across the world, particularly in developing economies, where the rise in beauty and health consciousness has also been observed acts as a key element in the expansion of dermocosmetic products market.

Moreover, the expanding beauty and personal care market in the Asia Pacific region, in addition to rising disposable income, rising e-commerce, among others is anticipated to drive demand within dermocosmetic products market. China, South Korea, and India are expected to be the primary growth driver in the region.





According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global dermocosmetic products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product form, gender, distribution channel, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global dermocosmetic products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global dermocosmetic products market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product form, cream is anticipated to dominate the market, primarily due to the fact that cream significantly penetrates the dermis (middle layer), thus creating an optimal impact.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 57.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 118.2 billion Growth Rate 10.8% Key Market Drivers Rising beauty & health consciousness

Rising disposable income

Advancements in technology Companies Profiled Louis Widmer

La Roche-Posay

Eau Thermale Avène

CeraVe

Beiersdorf

Vichy Laboratoires

Neutrogena

CP Skin Health Group, Inc. (Elta MD)

Dermalogica

SkinCeuticals

Bioderma





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global dermocosmetic products market include,

In October 2023, La Roche expanded its global footprint by introducing Lipikar AP+ Cleansing Oil in the US market.

In June 2023, La Roche launched Niacinamide 10 Serum. The new anti-ageing product, is clinically proven to support in reducing dark spots.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global dermocosmetic products market growth include Louis Widmer, La Roche-Posay, Eau Thermale Avène, CeraVe, Beiersdorf, Vichy Laboratoires, Neutrogena, CP Skin Health Group, Inc. (Elta MD), Dermalogica, SkinCeuticals, and Bioderma, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global dermocosmetic products market based on product form, gender, distribution channel, application, end user and region

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Form Cream Serum Others

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gender Male Female

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online Offline

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Facial Care Hair Care Body Care Others

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Individuals Clinics Salons & Spas Others

Global Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Dermocosmetic Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



