Pixalate’s Q3 2023 DEFASED CTV Apps Report: 2,513 Apps Delisted From Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV App Stores

London, UK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2023 Delisted CTV Apps Report, analyzing Q3 2023 DEFASED apps (Delisted From the App Store) – applications that are no longer available for download from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e. Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, or the app developer.

Delisted apps may pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still be installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue directed to these apps may potentially incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.

Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including:

Developer country of registry

Potential factors for delisting, such as level of app abandonment

Delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file)

Open programmatic ad spend on delisted apps

Key Findings:

2,513 CTV apps delisted across four major app stores - Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Amazon Fire TV - in Q3 2023 1,718 apps delisted from Roku , up 5% YoY 28 apps delisted from Amazon Fire TV , a -43% YoY decrease 767 apps delisted from Apple TV , while 17,926 remain available for download Samsung TV did not delist any apps in Q323

delisted across four major app stores - Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and Amazon Fire TV - in Q3 2023 100% of apps delisted from Roku had programmatic advertising (an app-ads.txt file) Over $650k in estimated open programmatic ad spend on delisted CTV apps in Q322

of apps delisted from had programmatic advertising (an app-ads.txt file) The top developers by delisted apps include TomBeattyArt for Roku (113), Livecast 365 LLC for Apple TV (50) and Victory Games (4) for Amazon Fire TV

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Delisted CTV Apps Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

