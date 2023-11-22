Sorbitol Market Size Worth USD 2.98 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sorbitol market size was USD 1.66 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sorbitol in pharmaceutical applications is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Sorbitol is utilized as a tablet diluent in wet granulation or dry compression formulations in pharmaceutical applications. Sorbitol is often utilized in chewable tablets and is used as a plasticizer for gelatin in capsule formulations because of the sweet taste. In addition, sorbitol is used to make sugar-free liquids and as a stabilizer in medicine, vitamins, and antacid suspensions. Sorbitol also prevents crystallization around bottle tops when used in syrups and utilized in injectable and topical treatments, as well as an osmotic laxative.

Moreover, rising demand for low-calorie and healthy F&B products among individuals is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Sorbitol is a polyol used as a sweetener in various foods, including sugar-free desserts, desserts that are frozen, bakery items, and chewing gum. Sorbitol possesses 60% of the sweetness of sucrose and one-third of the calories, and leaves a sweet, refreshing, and pleasant aftertaste. Furthermore, sorbitol does not contribute to dental cavities and is beneficial to diabetics since it lowers the rise in blood glucose and insulin response associated with glucose consumption, hence driving market revenue growth. However, a large number of F&B manufacturers are shifting toward cost-effective alternative sweetener products such as erythritol, xylitol, lactitol, and mannitol, for baking and processing food products, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Sorbitol Report Summary

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.66 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.98 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of sorbitol, source, application, grade, distribution channel, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Ingredion, SPI Pharma, Merck KGaA, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Batory Foods, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Jeecon Foods Private Limited, B Food Science Co., Ltd., American International Foods, Inc., Spectrum Chemical, B Food Science Co., Ltd., The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, Informa Markets, Sayaj, Tereos, and The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Sorbitol Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sorbitol market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products in the market.

Some major players included in the global sorbitol market report are:

Sorbitol Latest Industry News

On 10 March 2022, Sunar Misir announced the launch of a new product, Sunsorb Sorbitol Powder, to its polyol line via an investment in a high-tech manufacturing facility in Turkey. Sunsorb Sorbitol Powder adds powerful freshness to sugar-free chewing gum and also aids in the production of excellent texture and hard tablets for both confectionary and pharmaceutical purposes because of its cooling effect.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The liquid sorbitol segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global sorbitol market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for liquid sorbitol since it is utilized as a sugar substitute in various F&B products. Liquid sorbitol provides sweetness without the same calorie content as sugar, making it suitable for sugar-free or reduced-calorie food and drinks. In addition, liquid sorbitol improves the softness and chewiness of candy and is commonly used in sugar-free ice cream to add sweetness, body, and texture, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Liquid sorbitol is also used as a humectant in diabetic fruit jams and peanut butter to minimize dryness and enhance spread ability.

The beverage segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global sorbitol market during the forecast period. This is due to rising usage of sorbitol in F&B sector as it provides sweetness, and texture, as well as enhances digestive and oral health. Sorbitol is often used as a low-calorie sweetener, humectant, texturizer, or softener owing to its sweetness, 60% relative to sucrose, and high water solubility. In addition, sorbitol is present in various food products, such as chewing gum, candy, desserts, ice cream, and diabetic cuisine, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The online retail segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global sorbitol market during the forecast period attributed to factors such as no additional costs as products can be shipped directly from sellers. Online retailers provide detailed product descriptions, ingredients, and customer reviews, which as a result allows individuals to make informed decisions about sorbitol-containing products. Consumers are turning to e-commerce websites to purchase from a large selection of options and take benefits of offers and discounts to avoid the inconvenience of physical shopping. E-commerce is changing the way that people buy and sell alternative products. E-commerce websites have several benefits over other types of sales channels in terms of product accessibility, affordability, transportation patterns, and many other important elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sorbitol market on the basis of type of sorbitol, source, application, grade, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of Sorbitol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Corn Wheat Rice Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Sweeteners Humectants Excipients Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Industrial Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Direct Sales Distributors Online Retail

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food & Beverage (F&B) Pharmaceuticals Personal Care and Cosmetics Chemicals Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



