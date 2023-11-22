Dallas, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit fans have a chance to this Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on gift card s for Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ from their favorite barbecue brand.

Starting on Nov. 24, the Texas-style barbecue concept is offering barbecue fans around the world a four-day- deal to save money and share their love for Dickey’s during this giving season. For every $30 e-gift card purchased November 24 – November 27, shoppers will receive a $10 bonus ‘Cue Card.

“The Dickey’s ‘Cue Card is a fantastic way to treat your favorite Pit Master,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Just in time for Christmas shopping, our gift cards are a great way endulge the barbecue lover in your life or introduce someone to our pit-smoked, Texas-style barbecue this season. Mark your calendars for Black Friday and this hot deal!”

The $10 ‘Cue Cards can be applied in-store at your local barbecue restaurant, in our Dickey’s app, or online at dickeys.com. This gift card can also be redeemed at any of its participating virtual brands, including Wing Boss, Trailer Birds and Big Deal Burger. The bonus card is valid from January 1st through February 29th.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

