RouteGenie Highlights Key Insights on Transportation Issues in Adult Day at the 2023 NADSA Fall Virtual Conference

Buffalo, New York, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RouteGenie, the leading Non-Emergency Medical Transportation software provider, successfully participated in the 2023 National Adult Day Services Association (NADSA) Fall Virtual Conference, held on November 14-15. This prestigious event gathered experts and professionals from the Adult Day Services (ADS) industry to discuss and share insights on enhancing service quality and efficiency.

RouteGenie's Co-CEO, Jonathon Anthon, joined the conference as a presenter for the session focusing on "Transportation Issues in Adult Day" along with John Paravisini, the Director of Transportation and Risk Management for Active Day. Their presentation, delivered on November 14, delved into the complexities and innovative strategies surrounding transportation in ADS. Their extensive knowledge and experience in NEMT provided attendees with valuable insights, fostering discussions on improving transportation services in the sector.

"Efficient and accessible transportation is a cornerstone of effective Adult Day Services. At RouteGenie, we are dedicated to identifying and addressing these challenges with advanced, user-friendly solutions," Jonathon stated. "Participating in the NADSA conference allowed us to engage with other industry leaders and share our vision for a more connected and efficient future in ADS transportation."

RouteGenie is committed to leading the way in NEMT software solutions, continually contributing to the evolution of ADS through innovation and thought expertise in fixed-route transportation. The company's participation in industry events like the NADSA conference underscores its dedication to enhancing transportation services for ADS providers and their clients.

Active Day is proud to provide safe, reliable transportation to their members to get to and from each of their locations with ease. Their supportive and friendly door-to-door transportation is available for daily visits to the center, staying connected within the community through activities and events, and, depending on the location, medical appointments! Their well-trained drivers are energetic and passionate about ensuring a fun experience for their members and are committed to making every day an active day.

RouteGenie is a premier provider of NEMT software solutions, designed to streamline transportation management in the healthcare sector. The software offers comprehensive tools for scheduling, dispatching, billing, and reporting, ensuring efficient and reliable transportation services for healthcare facilities and their patients.

Active Day offers premier day programs for aging seniors and adults with special abilities. For over 35 years their caring community and experienced professionals have been dedicated to keeping their members safe, social, and active so they can enjoy the highest possible quality of life while still meeting their individual needs in the community.

Yurii Martynov - Marketing Director at RouteGenie

yurii@routegenie.com