Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery Ranks #1 for Implant-Only Sales for 4th Year in a Row

Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery has announced that they have once again been named number one in the state of Texas for the volume of Allergan implants used in a single surgeon practice. Dr. Vennemeyer’s plastic surgery practice has earned this top-ranked seller recognition of Allergan breast implants title for four years in a row, most recently in 2023. With the announcement of this recognition for the fourth consecutive year, Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery reaffirms their commitment to treating Dallas-area patients with the finest care possible, expanding their reach to treat more patients with quality care. Michael Vennemeyer, M.D., once again ranks in the top 1% nationally for Allergan breast implant volume in a single surgeon practice as well.

"It’s an honor to see our practice grow so much in the last several years," said Dr. Andrea Vennemeyer, Dr. Michael Vennemeyer’s wife who oversees the pre-operative and post-operative patient care process in the practice. "It’s the result of years of hard work, and our patients are truly what drives us every day. Their testimonials and word-of-mouth have helped us grow and stay tuned into what women are searching for. Implants are such a personal process, and Allergan is one of the industry’s leaders in this area. I know from working with patients that they truly appreciate the work we do to ensure everything is anatomically and aesthetically beautiful for them, and that shows with how many new patients request our practice."

Allergan, a noted company known for producing dermal fillers, neurotoxins, and breast implants, also lists regional sales. In the southwest, Allergan accounts for practices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. In 2020, Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery came in at a regional rank of #4, a Texas rank of #3, and solo practice rank of #1 within a region of about 485 accounts. In 2021, Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery ranked at #5 regionally, #4 in the state, and #1 solo. In 2022, they came in at a regional rank of #6, a Texas rank of #5, and a solo practice rank of #1. Through September 18, 2023, they ranked at #4 regionally, #3 in the state, and #1 solo.

"It’s very exciting to have so many patients that enable us to be recognized by Allergan like this," said Dr. Michael Vennemeyer. "Every single procedure at Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery is an opportunity to make a positive impact in someone’s life, especially when our bodies dictate so much of how we feel about ourselves. Being acknowledged for our work and excellence in breast augmentation surgeries is truly an honor that both myself and Andrea highly value. We always strive to offer safe and effective outcomes, something Allergan’s products have a proven track record for. We wouldn’t be here if our patients didn’t love them as much as we do! I’m proud of how this recognition by Allergan, now for the fourth year in a row, reflects our dedication and the trust the wider Dallas community has in us and our care. I’m motivated to continue providing world-class surgical services to patients that want to love how their breasts look and feel."

Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery is a single-surgeon practice in Dallas, headed by board-certified Dr. Michael Vennemeyer. The practice specializes in body procedures, especially mommy makeovers, being nationally recognized for the volume of breast implant procedures they perform. Known for customizable results and helping patients achieve their dream physiques, Vennemeyer Plastic Surgery also offers procedures like liposuction while maintaining a well-rounded staff to cater to locals as well as high-profile patients, including Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and Dallas Mavericks Dancers, as well as celebrities.

