CORRECTION – Fat Projects Acquisition Corp Announces Temporary Trading Halt to Publicly Held Class A Ordinary Shares

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FATPU, FATP, FATPW) (“FATP” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that its press release dated November 17, 2023 incorrectly stated that, “As of the close of business on November 15, 2023, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the Redemption Amount.” The Company’s publicly held Class A ordinary shares (the “Public Shares”) have not been cancelled, however the Nasdaq Stock Market has placed a trading halt on the Public shares. The trading halt will remain in place until the Company sets a redemption date for the Public Shares, at which point trading of the Public Shares will resume until the redemption date occurs.



Forward-Looking Statements

