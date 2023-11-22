Italy’s Hit Show ‘Io Canto Generation’ to Award Winner a Scholarship in Florence and a Trip to New York City to Study at Prestigious New York Film Academy

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 27, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CET // 3:00 p.m. EST, the final episode of the popular Canale 5 television show Io Canto will reveal the winner of its 2023 show run. In partnership with the hit show for the fifth time, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) will award the winner a one-week trip to the school’s Florence and New York City campuses for individualized acting, singing, and performance lessons.

First aired in 2010, Io Canto took a ten-year hiatus before it was brought back to Canale 5 by popular demand. Hosted and presented by Italy’s famed Gerry Scotti (actor, presenter, and former member of Italy’s Parliament), the show features six teams of four children and teens who compete for the winning prize. Each team is led by a famous singer and professional performer who trains and coaches the contestants. Previous team captains included Iva Zanicchi, Fausto Leali, and Mietta. For each round, the competitors perform in front of the show’s four judges Michelle Hunziker, Claudio Amendola, Al Bano, and Orietta Berti. Created and distributed by Mediaset, this year’s run spans from November 22, 2023, until December 27, 2023.

“New York Film Academy is both honored and thrilled to be a part of this year’s Io Canto Generation. This show run is sure to be the most exciting yet and we’re so proud to support the show’s winner,“ says Diana Santi, Director of NYFA's Florence campus and programs.

NYFA’s campus in the historic city of Florence, Italy, is highly sought after by rising high school juniors, seniors, and college and university students looking to build their portfolios. NYFA’s Florence Campus offers 1-semester long programs, short-term workshops, and summer camps for teens, across Filmmaking, Acting for Film, and Photography. All classes are taught in English. Learn about the campus’s newest 1-Week Screenwriting camp for teens at LUISS University in Rome, Italy.

This year’s 2023 show run will mark the fifth time NYFA and Mediaset partnered for the show Io Canto. The show's previous winners (Christian Imparato, Benedetta Carretta, Arianna Cleri, and Miriam Di Pisa) took a trip to New York City to receive one-on-one teaching and instruction on acting, performance, singing, and dance. The partnership, a huge success, kicked off interest from both parties to engage in the resurgence of the show and its prize for this year’s Io Canto Generation.

Tune in to see each episode of Io Canto Generation on Canal 5, available to stream on Mediaset’s Infinity streaming service In Italy. The show runs from November 22, 2023, until December 27, 2023. Don’t miss the final episode on December 27, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CET // 3:00 p.m. EST to catch the winner of this year’s performances.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled "Hands-Online" education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

For more information, visit nyfa.edu.

Attachment