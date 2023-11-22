ScottsMiracle-Gro to hold Fireside Chat with Raymond James

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Martin Mitela of Raymond James & Associates at the 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, in New York City. After opening comments, Mr. Mitela, equity research associate, will moderate a question-and-answer session with Matt Garth, SMG’s chief financial and administrative officer, at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the Company’s investor relations site at http://investor.scotts.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days.

