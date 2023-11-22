Morpheus8 Now Available at Western Dermatology Consultants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling at Albuquerque, NM’s Western Dermatology Consultants is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment that can leave your skin tighter and firmer. The practice is thrilled to announce that this procedure, which combines the benefits of radiofrequency technology and microneedling, will now be available for patients who wish to address various skin concerns or signs of aging.

Collagen is a protein that works in conjunction with another protein, called elastin, to give the skin a youthful, plump, and radiant appearance. Collagen provides strength, while elastin is what gives the skin elasticity or flexibility. Unfortunately, our skin is constantly impacted by triggers or stressors from our indoor or outdoor environment—such as UV radiation, air pollution, and cigarette smoke—that damage these proteins. Collagen and elastin loss also occur naturally due to aging.

Happily, there are various approaches that can help to support or boost collagen. Radiofrequency microneedling is a particularly effective strategy, blending tiny needles with radiofrequency waves to rejuvenate the skin. Morpheus8 essentially causes a controlled injury that will prompt the production of collagen and elastin. Microneedling creates tiny micro-injuries or channels to induce the formation or regeneration of collagen, elastin, and capillaries, while radiofrequency energy enhances the effects of the skin needling.

The results continue to evolve as collagen is gradually rebuilt, and the rejuvenating effect on the skin should last for around one year on average.

Morpheus8 provides many benefits for patients, such as a smoother texture and smaller-looking pores, a reduction in acne scars and marks, softened lines and wrinkles, and a more sculpted jawline and cheekbones. It can firm, tighten, and lift the skin, providing a more refreshed, youthful appearance.

In addition to Morpheus8, The Spa at Western Dermatology Consultants also provides injectables, laser and light treatments, skin rejuvenation procedures, and other aesthetic treatments.

The practice’s Morpheus8 event, “Lock Your Radiance,” was held on Friday, Sept. 15, to provide guidance to patients on the ways that consistent collagen-building treatments can help them preserve youthful, vibrant skin. This information can be shared at a personalized consultation for anyone who was unable to attend.

Interested in learning more about Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling? Contact Western Dermatology Consultants for more details. Call 505-855-9267 or submit a contact form online to request a consultation.