Enovix President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri Receives Executive of the Year BIG Award for Business

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced that its President and CEO, Dr. Raj Talluri, has received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business in the “Executive of the Year” category. The organization’s annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.



Dr. Talluri has served as president, chief executive officer and a director of Enovix Corporation since joining the Company in January 2023. Since then, he has been challenged with shifting an R&D-focused company to high-volume manufacturing to build a sustainable business. Understanding the needs of mobile device OEMs, he recognized the necessity to move from a horizontal business strategy, focused on serving hundreds of customers, to a vertical strategy focused on a smaller group of large customers. Dr. Talluri recently implemented a plan to re-organize operations, manufacturing and sales to place Enovix firmly on a growth path.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as ‘Executive of the Year’ in this esteemed program for the work I have done at Enovix this year,” said Dr. Talluri. “I am a true believer that technology can vastly improve people’s daily lives. However, the lithium-ion battery industry has not advanced on the same trajectory as most hardware. I am committed to building a better battery that will power the technologies of the future and ensure that Enovix is on a path of growth and success.”

"In the spirit of achievement and excellence, we congratulate Dr. Talluri on his outstanding success in 2023,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “His victory exemplifies the highest standards of innovation and business acumen. Kudos to him and all the winners who have demonstrated unparalleled excellence, collectively shaping the future of business. May this recognition inspire continued greatness in the years to come."

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

