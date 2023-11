GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.



