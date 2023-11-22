Vigil Neuroscience to Present at Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, at 3:50 p.m. E.T.



To register for the live event, please click here. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section. An archived webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in its efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. Iluzanebart, Vigil’s lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Vigil is also developing VG-3927, a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist, to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in genetically defined subpopulations.

