Seventh Annual CoinAgenda Caribbean to Kick Off Third Annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week, Marks End of CoinAgenda Series

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinAgenda, the first conference in the cryptocurrency industry still in continuous operation, has announced it will hold its seventh annual CoinAgenda Caribbean conference in Old San Juan, December 11-13, at Antiguo Casino, which is the the 25th CoinAgenda since its inception in 2014 and will mark the conclusion of the ten-year conference series, according to founder Michael Terpin, who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2016.

CoinAgenda kicks off the week-long, third annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week (www.prblockchainweek.io), which also includes the Limitless Conference, Uncommon Entrepreneurs and a week of side events and parties. Pantera Capital founder and managing director Dan Morehead; serial entrepreneur and investor Brock Pierce; economist and author Harry Dent; and Horizen Labs co-founder Rob Viglione, all of whom live in Puerto Rico, will headline a roster of more than 60 speakers and presenters. Sponsors include Alpha Transform Holdings and Shiba Inu.

CoinAgenda Caribbean remains one of the highlights of the annual Puerto Rico Blockchain Week (PRBW). Tickets, currently available on the event page, provide a VIP experience for all attendees, speakers and sponsors with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for locals. This conference is the 25th edition of CoinAgenda over a ten-year span and is the final conference in the series, according to Terpin, who will start a new series of conferences centered around AI and blockchain in 2024.

Confirmed Speakers for CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

Dan Morehead, Pantera Capital Founder

Brock Pierce, Entrepreneur and Investor

Rob Viglione, Co-founder and CEO, Horizen Labs

Harry Dent, Economist and Author

Jeffrey Edell, CEO, MeWe; former chairman, Intermix (MySpace)

Enzo Villani, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Alpha Transform Holdings

Ryan Condron, Titan.io CEO

Paul Puey, Edge Co-Founder and CEO

Douglas Horn, Telos Author and Chief Architect

David Jensen, OpenCarbon Co-Founder and CEO

Amir Kaltak, NEMO Co-Founder and CEO

Josh Lawler, Zuber Lawler, Partner

Matt McKibbin, DecentraNet Founder and Chief Decentralization Officer

Ed Prado, RAIR Technologies Co-Founder and CEO

Bob Reid, Everest CEO

Giovanni Mendez Feliciano, Global Economic Optimization Managing Member

Jan Reese Rondina, Hallo Technologies CEO

Sergii Grybniak, Waterfall Protocol Chief ArchitectTony Evans, Rate Group CEO

Jana Bobosikova, KIKI World Co-Founder and CEO

Marc Scarpa, DeFiance Media Founder

Ali Mahir Aksu, Untold Founder

Travis Wright, “Bad Crypto Podcast” Co-Host

Warren Whitlock, “Distributed Conversations” Host

Sheldon Weisfeld, Partner, CryptoEQ

Additional speakers will continue to be added at https://coinagenda.com . The three-day event will include various thought leadership panels, fireside chats and presentations.



The conference kicks off on Monday, December 11, with a half-day Blockchain Island meet-up and BitAngels Demo Day. This event is available as a standalone for $199 ($99 for Puerto Rico residents) and includes admission to the opening party for Puerto Rico Blockchain Week at the George Music Lounge in Puerta de Tierra. The pre-show is included in the full conference package, which is $2495, including three days of meals, events and parties, which is discounted to $1247 for Puerto Rico residents.

Blockchain Island Day will feature a BitAngels startup competition where early-stage startups will present in a Demo Day format. The top three winners of the competition will receive the ability to present to the full CoinAgenda audience for its annual “Best of Show” award for best crypto/blockchain startup. BitAngels ( www.bitangels.network ) is a decentralized angel network of investors in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups, founded by Terpin in early 2013.

Featured sponsors of CoinAgenda Caribbean include:

Alpha Transform Holdings

Transform Ventures

Blockchain Wire

OpenCarbon

RAIR Technologies

CoinAgenda will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors, and attendees to mingle at high-end venues. The Legendary Dinner will take place on Tuesday night, where guests will be able to eat, drink and network in the iconic ballroom of Antiquo Casino.

To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Caribbean go here . For more information regarding CoinAgenda, including sponsorships, please visit www.coinagenda.com or email contact(at)coinagenda.com.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) has been the longest-running conference in the crypto industry, with 25 conferences over a ten-year period. CoinAgenda will hold its final conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 11-13, 2023 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.

