Ivault Secures $60M Token Commitment: A New Chapter in Sustainable Sharing Economy

Thalwil, Switzerland, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a monumental leap towards reshaping the landscape of the sharing economy, ivault™ proudly announces a substantial $60 million token commitment, signifying a resounding vote of confidence from investors in the pioneering Swiss startup's blockchain-driven vision for both environmental and economic sustainability.

Ivault™ is a disruptor, challenging the norms of modern consumerism by offering a compelling alternative rooted in sharing over ownership. Aligned with eco-conscious values, ivault™ is steered by a seasoned team, including the co-founder of Bitcoin Suisse, a Cardano board member, and a CEO with a robust background in investment banking. Together, they lead ivault™ towards a future where sharing and sustainability aren't just ideals but tangible, actionable realities.

ivault™: Where Blockchain Innovation Meets Eco-Conscious Sharing

At the forefront of transforming the sharing economy, ivault™ introduces a groundbreaking application leveraging blockchain technology to encourage the reuse of goods. More than a platform, it signifies a strategic pivot towards a world where sustainability is seamlessly woven into the fabric of daily life.

Privacy-Safeguarded, Blockchain Enhanced

With state-of-the-art patented blockchain technology, ivault™ ensures unparalleled privacy and security. This innovation enables users to securely register, verify, and transact with their possessions, providing a safe alternative to conventional consumption methods.

Catalyzing the Economy of Tomorrow

ivault™ stands as a pioneer in the sustainable living movement, offering a platform that not only financially rewards users but also champions an eco-friendly lifestyle. It's a dual victory—users can earn while taking a stand for the planet.

Democratizing Sustainable Consumption

Addressing a critical market gap, ivault™ makes sustainable living a practical choice for all. By lowering barriers, the platform empowers consumers to choose eco-friendly options without prohibitive costs, translating environmental values into everyday actions.

Guarding Data with Integrity

At ivault™, personal data remains personal. The company's unwavering commitment to maximum data protection positions user trust at the forefront of its priorities.

A Call to Collective Action

ivault™ extends its reach globally, inviting audiences worldwide to experience the benefits of blockchain for sustainable living. It's a call to action for local communities to participate in a decentralized marketplace, fostering a collective, sustainable future.

Ivault™ is pioneering the intersection of blockchain innovation and eco-conscious sharing, ushering in a future where sustainable living is accessible to everyone.

