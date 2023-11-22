Team MuscleTech® Stars to be Featured at the 2023 Dubai Muscle Show

OAKVILLE, ON and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com), the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand, known for revolutionary ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together, will be part of the 2023 Dubai Muscle Show, set to be held on Nov. 24-26, 2023, in the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE. This is the latest venture in the brand’s mission to lead the bodybuilding and fitness movement globally into the new year.

“We are delighted to welcome the MuscleTech® brand to the 7th edition of Dubai Muscle Show,” said event founder Nick Blair. “MuscleTech® is a powerful brand synonymous within the Middle East fitness industry, especially the Arab community. When people think of bodybuilding in the Middle East, they think of MuscleTech®.”

MuscleTech® Associate Director Scott Welch was also appreciative of the opportunity to connect with a very passionate fan base in the Middle East.

“Dubai and the UAE is a hotbed for bodybuilding and home to some of the biggest MuscleTech® fans in the world,” Welch said. “As one of the truly global brands in our industry, this show is a great way to showcase what’s new and bring our stars to a community that truly loves the sport, fitness and building muscle.”

Fans that visit booth E7A will get a sneak peek of MuscleTech® EuphoriQ pre-workout before it launches in the market and have the opportunity to try samples of both Platinum 100% EAA+ flavors (Fruit Punch and Grape) and ISOWhey. They will also be able to take part in a chin-up contest for prizes and MuscleTech® swag.

A couple of Team MuscleTech® stars are also expected to be in attendance, including 2022 New York Pro champion Blessing “The Boogeyman” Awodibu and IFBB Pro Lewis Breed, who will meet, greet, take selfies and inspire everyone those who come by.

You can learn more about MuscleTech’s® products on www.muscletech.com . Also follow us on Facebook®, Instagram®, TikTok®, YouTube®, and X™ for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About MuscleTech®

Since October 1, 1995, MuscleTech® has led the way in fueling those who want to push themselves to be their best, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech® supplements are made with only the highest quality ingredients on the globe and the best care from the leading professionals. The brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, creating, patenting, and promoting the most effective supplements to help all fitness enthusiasts and people focused on health achieve their personal fitness goals.

Attachments