Applied Materials (AMAT) Plummets on News of DOJ Criminal Investigation – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



The investigation focuses on the propriety of Applied Materials’ statements and omissions concerning its commitment to compliance with global laws.

On Oct. 12, 2022, the company disclosed that it “received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts requesting information relating to certain China customer shipments.”

On Nov. 16, 2023, new outlets provided new details about the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation. Specifically, Reuters reported that Applied Materials is “being probed by the Justice Department for sending equipment to SMIC via South Korea without export licenses,” citing unidentified sources. “Hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment is involved,” the Reuters article stated.

On this news, the price of Applied Materials shares closed sharply lower on Nov. 17, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether Applied Materials misrepresented its commitment to compliance with global laws,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Applied Materials should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AMAT@hbsslaw.com .

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .

