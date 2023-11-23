AX Launches Holiday Campaign with the National Forest Foundation: Uniting Technology and Reforestation for a Greener Future

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AX, a global leader in AI Software-as-a-Service solutions, proudly announces its holiday campaign in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to support reforestation and conservation efforts across the United States, in time for the upcoming Giving Tuesday. This campaign showcases AX's commitment to environmental stewardship and marks a significant extension of the collaboration between AX and NFF.



As part of its commitment to protecting the environment, AX solidified its partnership with NFF to plant thousands of trees in the United States earlier this year. The partnership signifies the fusion of technology and environmental consciousness, emphasizing the critical role reforestation plays in restoring ecosystems and combating climate change.

"At AX, we are excited to expand our partnership with the National Forest Foundation, reinforcing our dedication to environmental sustainability. Together, we aim to protect our natural landscapes and communities from the devastating impact of wildfires," said Michael Plaksin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AX.

The holiday campaign focuses on bolstering support for NFF's reforestation projects. AX's cutting-edge technology, FireScout, represents a pinnacle in wildfire detection, utilizing AI to provide real-time wildfire alerts, with a staggering 99.9% accuracy rate. This innovative solution has already proven its efficacy in detecting wildfires within minutes, enabling timely response and mitigation.

AX’s groundbreaking technology and FireScout AI can detect fires from distances of 10 to 25 miles, even during nighttime. They pride themselves on maintaining a high accuracy rate, allowing for protection of lives and property by notifying first responders.

The NFF, dedicated to restoring forest health and vitality, is the sole organization focusing on the restoration of National Forests. Through this campaign, AX aims to raise funds for NFF's tree-planting initiatives, working closely with the U.S. Forest Service to identify and reforest areas in dire need.

NFF's collaborative efforts with the U.S. Forest Service ensure a 2:1 match for every dollar raised. This means that for every dollar contributed, the Forest Service will add an additional $2 in value, covering the sourcing of seeds, labor for planting, and long-term monitoring of tree survival.

Michael Plaksin invites everyone to watch the brief video and join AX in their Holiday “Plant-A-Tree” Fundraiser. “Every dollar donated contributes directly to planting trees in areas that need it most. Together, let's make a lasting impact on our environment – one tree at a time!"

Through this campaign, AX reaffirms its commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning its technological innovation with the noble cause of reforestation. Join AX and NFF in this endeavor to protect our forests, communities, and planet.

Links

To learn more about this partnership, please visit:

https://firescout.ai/

To support this cause, and make a donation, please visit:

https://support.nationalforests.org/AX

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout , the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

