NBPE Announces October 2023 NAV Estimate

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

23 November 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 October 2023 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (31 October 2023)

NAV per share of $27.07 (£22.31), a decline of 0.3% during the month

Monthly NAV driven by a 1.7% uplift on a constant currency basis attributable to the receipt of Q3 private valuation information; this was offset by a decline in value of quoted holdings and negative foreign exchange movements

Year to date constant currency private valuations are up 5.6%

Total realisations year to date of $110 million and a further $44 million expected from announced but not yet closed transactions 1

Full or partial sales year to date have achieved a 2.0x gross multiple of capital and were at a 13% uplift 2 ; $21 million realised from quoted holdings year to date, which are now 7% of the portfolio fair value

; $21 million realised from quoted holdings year to date, which are now 7% of the portfolio fair value $317 million of available liquidity at 31 October 2023 (excluding cash expected to be received from exits that have been announced but not yet closed)

As of 31 October 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised (1.4%)



0.1%

0.1% 50.4%

14.6% 75.2%

11.9% 202.0%

11.7% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 8.3%



11.0%

11.0% 28.3%

8.7% 52.6%

8.8% 118.0%

8.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 3.0%



3.3%

3.3% 76.1%

20.8% 78.9%

12.3% 324.6%

15.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 0.3% 5.9%

5.9% 39.4%

11.7% 21.1%

3.9% 58.0%

4.7%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 October 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:

1.7% NAV increase ($21 million) from the receipt of Q3 2023 private company valuation information

1.7% NAV decrease ($21 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 7% of portfolio fair value)

0.2% NAV decrease ($2 million) from negative FX movements

0.1% NAV decrease ($1 million) attributable to expense accruals and offset by changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2023

2023 year to date cash proceeds of $110 milllion3

– Full sales of Accedian and Boa Vista

– Partial sale of Action and Hub Insurance

– Full and partial sales of public stock in GFL, Vertiv, Concord, Holley, Solarwinds and N-able

$44 million of realisations expected to be received over the coming months from announced but not yet closed transactions including FV Hospital, Melissa & Doug (fka undisclosed branded toy company) and Petsmart4

$20m of investment year to date through 31 October 2023

Including $13m of follow-on investments in Solenis and Renaissance Learning to support transformative M&A

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities with significant available liquidity at 31 October 2023

$317 million of availability liquidity

– $210 million undrawn credit line and $107 million of cash / liquid investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 October 2023 was based on the following information:

10% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 October 2023

7% in public securities 3% in private direct investments



68% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2023

67% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments



22% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023

22% in private direct investments



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 31 October 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 75.4 5.7% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 62.0 4.7% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.5 4.3% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 47.2 3.6% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 43.1 3.3% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 39.6 3.0% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 37.5 2.8% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 34.1 2.6% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 33.9 2.6% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 33.5 2.5% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 31.9 2.4% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 30.1 2.3% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 29.7 2.2% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 28.9 2.2% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 27.2 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.0% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 25.7 1.9% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 24.7 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.5 1.8% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 23.6 1.8% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.7% Melissa & Doug 2017 AEA Investors Consumer 21.2 1.6% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 20.5 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 20.2 1.5% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.7 1.5% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 18.5 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.8 1.3% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 16.7 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $935.7 70.7%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 75% Europe 22% Asia / Rest of World 3% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Business Services 12% Financial Services 15% Healthcare 9% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2015 & Earlier 6% 2016 6% 2017 26% 2018 19% 2019 14% 2020 12% 2021 13% 2022 3% 2023 1% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm’s diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com .

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

1 $110 million received through 31 October 2023, with a further $44 million expected from announced but not yet received transactions. $20 million was attributable to announced sales in 2022 but received in 2023. Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.

2 Uplift to value three quarters prior to the announced transaction. For one investment with a partial sale, multiple and uplift reflect realised proceeds only.

3 $110 million received during 2023, of which $20 million was attributable to announced sales in 2022 but received in 2023.

4 Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.





