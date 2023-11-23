Thailand Gaming Market Trends Report 2023: Game Publishers, Top Genres, Drivers, e-Sports, Payments, Financial Transaction Events, Regulations, Gamer Preference & Behavior,

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Thailand Games Market Report is comprehensive guide informing you on the latest developments in the video games market and esports industry.
Thailand is the largest games market in Southeast Asia in terms of revenue, due to its high population and high economic growth. The country is experiencing high smartphone adoption and affordable mobile internet, making its mobile game sector especially profitable.
Thailand is also on its way to becoming a regional esports powerhouse with more major international esports tournaments held in the country and world class teams to look out to. Thailand is a notable market for companies with serious interest in Southeast Asia.
Discover key data and trends on game publishers, top genre, growth drivers, esports, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, gamer preference & behavior, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Macroeconomic data
PC Games Market
- PC Games Market Snapshot
- PC Games Revenue
- Major PC Games Publishers
- PC Gaming Overview
- Popular PC Games by Survey
- PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
- Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
Mobile Games Market
- Mobile Games Market Snapshot
- Mobile Games Market Revenue
- Top Mobile Games by Downloads
- Top Mobile Games by Revenue
- Top Publishers by Downloads
- Top Publishers by Revenue
- Top Mobile Game Genres
- PC Games Revenue
- Mobile Gaming Overview
- Popular Mobile Games by Survey
- Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
Console Games Market
- Top Console Platforms
- Popular Console Games by Survey
- Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
Payments and Monetization
- Payment Options
- Payment Insights by Survey
- In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey
- Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey
- In-Game Ads by Survey
- Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
- Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games
- What Non-Spenders Would Buy
Gamer Survey Insights
- Survey Respondents' Demographics
- Device Ownership by Survey
- Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
- Localization Insights by Survey
- Source of Information for Games by Survey
- Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games
- Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
- Streaming and Video content by Survey
- New Technologies in Video Games
Games Market Trends and Analysis
- General Outlook
- Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update
- Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)
- 5G Rollout
Esports Data
- Overview of Local Esports Development
- PC Esports Tournament Overview
- Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
- Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
- Notable Teams and Sponsors
- Esports Engagement by Survey
- Top Esports Games
Game Regulations
- Overview of Game Regulations
- Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
- Game Rating
Appendix
- Methodology
- Genre List
- Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- 9 CAT DIGITAL
- Acer
- Activision Blizzard
- AIS
- AMD
- Ampverse
- Ant Group
- Apple Pay
- Asiasoft
- Asphere Innovations Public Company Limited (AS)
- Asus
- Attack All Around
- Axion Ventures
- Azur Interactive Games
- BabyBus Group
- Bacon Time
- Bangkok Bank
- Big Bang Theory
- Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. (Bitkub)
- Buriram United Esports
- Citi
- Dell
- Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA)
- Electronic Arts (EA)
- Electronics Extreme (EXE)
- Embracer Group
- GambitGhost Studio
- Gamecity Technology
- Garena
- Gen Play
- HP
- Huawei
- Infinix
- ini3
- JMastercard
- Kasikorn Bank (KBank)
- Konami
- Krafton
- Lenovo
- Logitech
- Lykke Studios
- Made in Thailand
- miHoYo
- Miniclip
- Ministry of Digital Economy and Society
- Ministry of Tourism and Sports
- Mojang Studios
- Moon Active
- Nakamoto Games
- Netmarble
- Nexon
- Nokia
- NTT Ltd
- Outfit7
- Playrix
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Riot Games
- Roblox Corporation
- SABUY
- SayGames
- Shengqu Games
- SHIN-A Service
- Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
- Sports Authority of Thailand
- Supersonic Studios
- Take Two
- Tencent
- Thai E-Sports Federation (TESF)
- Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA)
- TikTok
- Titan Capital Group Holdings
- True Axion Interactive
- True Corporation
- Tungruan Forever Public Company (GLORY)
- Ubisoft
- UOB
- Valve (Steam)
- Vampire Esports
- Visa
- voodoo
- YouTube
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnagn6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment