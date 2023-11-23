Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Size to Exceed USD 36.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 11.4%

New York, United States , Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Size is to grow from USD 12.47 Billion in 2022 to USD 36.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 11.4% during the projected period. This market's expansion can be linked to the rising complexity of manufacturing operations, the increasing use of automation technology in process and discrete categories, and the growing importance of regulatory compliances. Furthermore, the integration of MES with systems like as ERP and PLM, as well as the expanding uses of MES in the pharmaceutical industry, are projected to open up considerable prospects for market participants.

The manufacturing execution system (MES) is a complete, flexible software system that monitors, tracks, records, and manages every step of the manufacturing process from raw materials to final goods. An MES, which serves as a functional layer between ERP and process control systems, provides decision-makers with the information they need to improve plant floor efficiency and production. It helps to improve the effectiveness, financial viability, compliance, and integrity of industrial operations. As a result, it is used in inventory management, quality analysis, resource allocation, production tracking, and other industries including oil and gas, food and beverage, consumer electronics, and automotive. Automation technology improvements allow the market to adopt better and more efficient production execution methods. This market is being driven by the ongoing industrial shift known as Industry 4.0, which emphasizes automation, digitization, and data-driven decision-making in production.

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Software, Services, Solution), By Deployment Type (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), By Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The software segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of software, the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented into the software, services, and solution. Among these, the software segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.2% over the forecast period. The software component of the manufacturing execution systems market is crucial in streamlining and optimizing production processes. It covers a number of software solutions for managing, monitoring, and controlling various stages of the manufacturing process. MES software allows for real-time data collection, processing, and reporting, which aids decision-making and improves overall operational visibility.

The on-demand segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment type, the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented into on-premises, on-demand, and hybrid. Among these, the on-demand segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The on-demand model has witnessed significant CAGR growth and deployment due to the rapid development of cloud-based services and a growing emphasis on scalability and flexibility.

The discrete industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 54.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of Industry, the global manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. Among these, the discrete industry segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 54.2% over the forecast period, due to the diverse range of products and industries it encompasses, such as automotive and electronics, which are seeing considerable MES deployment. MES solutions for the discrete industry focus on topics such as production scheduling, inventory management, work order monitoring, and equipment maintenance.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 43.7% market share over the forecast period. This is due to the significant portion of its technological dominance, strong industrial sectors, and early adoption of digital manufacturing technologies. The requirement for operational efficiency, product quality, and compliance with stringent rules has fueled the growth of this region's manufacturing execution systems (MES) industry. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to develop the fastest during the projection period, owing to its huge manufacturing base, rising modernization, and technological advancements. During the forecast period, the Europe market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR. Europe has been a pioneer in the industry 4.0 concept, focusing on digital industrial transformation. This has accelerated the broad adoption of manufacturing execution system (MES) technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market include Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Dassault Systemes, SAP, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Schneider Electric S.A, Eyelit Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd, Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Birlasoft Limited, 3YOURMIND GmbH, FUJITSU, Tulip Interfaces, Inc., and several others.

Recent Market Developments

On February 2023, GE Digital has announced updates to its cloud-based Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software. The Proficy Smart Factory cloud MES software can help process, discrete, and mixed-environment manufacturers of any size reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 30%, decrease maintenance, and improve security by lowering capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) compared to on-premises implementations. Manufacturers may reduce maintenance resource overhead while increasing performance with the latest features and software upgrades delivered promptly via cloud infrastructure.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market, Offering Analysis

Software

Services

Solution

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market, Deployment Type Analysis

On-premises

On-demand

Hybrid

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market, Industry Analysis

Process Industry Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Chemicals Pulp & Paper Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Energy & Power Water & Wastewater Management Others

Discrete Industry Automotive Aerospace Medical devices Consumer packaged goods Others



Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



