Ultraviolet (UV) Analyzer Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 3.6 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ultraviolet (UV) analyzer market was estimated at a value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 3.6 billion by 2031.

The food sector uses UV analyzers extensively for quality control of food and drinks because they are reliable, easy to use, and versatile. Among other crucial features of food items, they may be used to identify adulteration and determine the origin of food product defects.

The UV analyzer's quantitative analysis enables the production of high-quality, consumer-safe food by determining the composition of food and tracking samples at various stages of fermentation. Over the projected period, the global ultraviolet analyzer market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in UV analyzer penetration in the food and beverage industry.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Analyzer Market: Key Players:

The global market for ultraviolet (UV) analyzers is fragmented despite the presence of several competitors. A few main providers are controlling the majority of the market share.

Numerous businesses provide benefits in relation to technology. Notable tactics used by important players include mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and product portfolio diversification. The following companies are well-known participants in the global ultraviolet (UV) analyzer market:

ABB

Ametek Process Instruments

Emerson

HORIBA Group

Mettler Toledo

Siemens

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Tethys Instruments SAS

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu

Trojan Technologies Group ULC.

ENVEA

Key Findings of the Market Report

Wells are now being drilled horizontally into natural gas-rich shale formations thanks to the development of new horizontal drilling equipment.

An established industrial instrument for tracking the reaction conditions of oil and gas in real time is the UV analyzer. UV analyzers are used to test the physical and chemical parameters of crude oil from reservoir samples.

There is an increasing need for UV analyzers, and the oil and gas sector is expected to present the market with several potential.

Market Trends for Ultraviolet (UV) Analyzers

With regard to device type, the online monitoring segment held a significant market share of 62.48% of the global market in 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the forecast period. This growth was attributed to developments in digital computing and analytical techniques, which are essential for process automation using high-end machinery.

Due to their reagent-free nature, lack of sample pre-treatment requirements, and ability to deliver continuous data, online UV-Vis spectrophotometers are becoming more and more popular for use in process control and online monitoring of water quality. Compared to traditional water quality monitoring, the online UV-Vis sensors have the advantage of being able to record events and allow for speedier reactions to changes in water quality.

Global Market for Ultraviolet (UV) Analyzer: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) analyzer market throughout the region. These are:

With a sizable customer base and important industrial hubs located there, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the worldwide market in terms of volume and revenue over the projected period. The market in the area is also being helped by the growing uses of ultraviolet (UV) analyzers in a variety of sectors, including chemical, food and beverage, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical.

Due to the strict environmental restrictions and norms in the region, UV analyzers are also in high demand throughout North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are the two areas that manufacture the most UV analyzers.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

The FTX-ONE-CL and FTX-ONE-RS ranges of FTIR exhaust gas analyzers from HORIBA Group were added in June 2022 to the FTX-ONE exhaust gas analyzer series. Using Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR), which the business has "polished over many years," both assessed the gas concentration of up to 28 components included in exhaust gasses. It is anticipated that the development of new FTIR exhaust gas analyzers will aid in the study and creation of emissions laws and the attainment of carbon neutrality.

At Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India's Mahindra World City, Emerson Electric Co. opened a new integrated manufacturing site in February 2022. The state-of-the-art sophisticated manufacturing systems at the new Chennai site enabled it to provide industry-leading automation solutions. This offered industrial clients in India and throughout Asia technology that enhanced productivity, safety, and environmental sustainability.

ABB began offering improved digital services for gas analyzers in May 2021, taking into account the possibility of tighter environmental rules in order to maintain equipment in top condition. These services facilitated the transition from preventive to predictive maintenance and increased the advantages of preventive maintenance.

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Analyzer Market Segmentation:

By Type Gas Liquid

By Device Type Online Monitoring Offline Monitoring

By Application Liquid Application Pure Water Analysis Processed Liquid Waste Water Chemical Analysis Gas Application Air Quality Emission Monitoring Process Monitoring

By End-use Industry Health care Chemical Environmental Oil & Gas Food Processing Research & Academia Others (Automotive, Semiconductor, etc.)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



