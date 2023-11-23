Middle East Industrial Gases Market to Reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Industrial Gases in Refining, Petrochemicals, and Power Generation Industries | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East Industrial Gases Market is valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Middle East is undergoing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which is driving demand for industrial gases across a variety of sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, metals, and power generation. In addition, the Middle East's healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are growing rapidly, and this is driving demand for industrial gases used in medical applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East industrial gases market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, mode of transportation, mode of distribution, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers Middle East and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Middle East industrial gases market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East industrial gases market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Middle East Industrial Gases Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of region, Iran is anticipated to take up a significant portion of the Middle East industrial gases market.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.8 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers Growing infrastructure development

Expanding healthcare and pharmaceutical industries

Expanding energy industry Companies Profiled Linde

SABIC

Air Liquide

Gulf Cryo

Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gas

National Industrial Gas Plants

Buzwair Industrial Gases

Ras gas Helium Plant

Gasal QSC

Air Products

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East industrial gases market include,

In July 2022, Linde signed a MoU with United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The MoU involves identifying and developing green hydrogen and sustainability projects to contribute to UAE Net Zero Initiative for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and MOEI's Energy Strategy 2050.

In December 2020, Linde partnered with Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem). The partnership involves forming a joint venture to build industrial gas project networks across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East industrial gases market growth include Linde, SABIC, Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial Gas, National Industrial Gas Plants, Buzwair Industrial Gases, Ras gas Helium Plant, Gasal QSC, and Air Products, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East industrial gases market based on type, application, mode of transportation, mode of distribution, and region

Middle East Industrial Gases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Nitrogen Oxygen Carbon Dioxide Argon Hydrogen Acetylene Helium Specialty Gases

Middle East Industrial Gases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Manufacturing Iron & Steel Metallurgy & Glass Electronics Energy Chemicals Petroleum Agriculture Healthcare Others

Middle East Industrial Gases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mode of Transportation Gas Cylinders Liquid Cylinder Pipelines Others (Other Containers, etc.)

Middle East Industrial Gases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mode of Distribution On-site Merchant/Bulk Liquid Packaged

Middle East Industrial Gases Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Israel Jordan Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar Iraq Bahrain UAE Oman Yemen Rest of the Middle East



Key Questions Answered in the Industrial Gases Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East industrial gases market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East industrial gases market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East industrial gases market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East industrial gases market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East industrial gases market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East industrial gases market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East industrial gases market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

