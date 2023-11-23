Global Data Center Cooling Component Market Forecasted to Grow at 12.4% CAGR, Reaching $12.14 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Cooling Component Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling component market is expected to reach $12.14 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2023 and 2028.

The global data center cooling component market is a vital and evolving sector within the broader data center industry, essential for maintaining the optimal performance and reliability of data centers. As data centers continue to expand in response to the ever-growing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and data storage, the need for efficient cooling solutions has become paramount. Data center cooling components are a crucial part of the infrastructure, as they help manage the temperature and airflow within these facilities, ensuring that servers and networking equipment operate at peak efficiency while minimizing downtime and energy consumption.

The report delves into two key aspects of the data center cooling component market:

End Users: The market is segmented into hyperscale data centers, colocation data centers, enterprise data centers, and others.

Regions: Regional segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of cooling products available for deployment in the data center industry. Data center cooling technologies generate higher revenues when compared to conventional cooling practices. Therefore, the data center cooling business is a moderate investment and high revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global data center cooling component market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been a business expansion to strengthen their positions in the data center cooling component market.

Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global data center cooling component market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

SPX Cooling Technologies

Danfoss

Victaulic

Wattco

BOWMAN

Staubli

DraCool

Heatex

Kelvion

Thermal Care

Wieland MicroCool

TCF Azen

Colmac

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Delta Power Solutions

Key Highlights from the Report

Market Overview: An overview of the global data center cooling component market, including its size, growth potential, and key drivers.

An overview of the global data center cooling component market, including its size, growth potential, and key drivers. Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the data center cooling component industry.

In-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the data center cooling component industry. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of major market players, their strategies, and market shares.

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiles of major market players, their strategies, and market shares. Emerging Technologies: Insights into the latest advancements in data center cooling technologies and their potential impact on the market.

Insights into the latest advancements in data center cooling technologies and their potential impact on the market. Regional Analysis: Examination of the market's performance in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Examination of the market's performance in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Prospects: Assessment of growth opportunities and challenges in the data center cooling component market, along with future market projections.

Key Questions Answered

What is the estimated global data center cooling component market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2023-2028, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2023-2028?

What are the key market drivers and opportunities in the market pertaining to data center cooling component?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global data center cooling component market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

