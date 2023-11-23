Total Logistics 2023: Decoding the Evolution of Global Supply Chain and Logistics

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Logistics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the forces shaping the supply chain industry, delving into significant trends such as market consolidation, fragmentation, supply chain risks, emerging technologies, and the adoption of ethical and sustainable strategies. The report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s current state and offers forecasts for the period 2022 to 2027, segmented by region and logistics market.

Key Findings & Data:

Re-shoring and near-shoring has created the need for a much more nuanced and agile approach to supply chain management.

The US cannot continue to be relied on to deliver demand to the rest of the world. It is likely that many presently surplus countries will experience a shift towards a more balanced trade position.

Increasing sophistication of supply chains is a considerable opportunity for LSPs.

The total global logistics market size in 2022 amounted to €7,894,319.9m.

Asia Pacific's logistics spend accounted for 44.4% of total global logistics spend in 2022.

Logistics companies need to be very sensitive to the risks which exposure to specific vertical sectors present.

Trade is re-balancing - with obvious consequences to shipping lines, air cargo carriers and freight forwarders.

Answering the Big Questions in Logistics

The report addresses several critical questions, including the identification of five key trends impacting the logistics market, the role of emerging markets, the effects of re-shoring, and the pace of market growth. It also tackles queries about diversification of sectoral exposure, critical risks to supply chains, the implications of changing economic dynamics, sustainability strategies, environmental issues, and the benefits of Just-in-Case manufacturing.

Key Questions the Report Answers:

What are the 5 key trends impacting the global logistics market?

How are emerging markets impacting global trade?

What is the impact of re-shoring and market consolidation on the industry?

How fast are logistics markets growing?

Should logistics companies diversify their sectoral exposure?

What are the most critical risks currently facing supply chains?

What are the implications of changing economic and fiscal dynamics on global trade?

What are the costs and risks of sustainability strategies?

What are the key environmental issues facing global supply chains?

What are the advantages of Just-in-Case manufacturing?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction: The Global Logistics Market

2. Five Key Trends and Their Impact on Global Logistics Markets

2.1 The Rise of Emerging Markets and Their Impact on Global Trade

2.1.1 Saudi Arabia's Big Plans

2.1.2 Fears Over China's Power

2.1.3 China's Influence Reaches Europe

2.2 What Do Changing Fiscal and Economic Dynamics Mean for the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Industry?

2.3 Sustainability - What Are the Costs and Risks of Environmental Policies on Supply Chains at a Global, National and Local Level?

2.3.1 Precautionism: The Impact of the CBAM

2.3.2 Increasing Shipping Costs

2.3.3 Consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act

2.3.4 Summary

2.4 M&A - Continued Consolidation in the Logistics Industry

2.5 Re-shoring - The Impact of Economic and Political Risk

2.5.1 Advantage Mexico?

3. What Is Shaping the Global Logistics Market?

3.1 The Modern Global Logistics Industry

3.2 Trade and Globalisation

3.3 Global Trade Restructuring

3.4 World Trade Growth

3.5 Global to Regional Trade Networks

3.6 The Importance of Megacities on Supply Chains

3.7 Just-in-Case Manufacturing

3.8 Modern Supply Chain Management Practice

3.9 Centralisation of Inventory

3.10 Outsourcing Logistics

3.11 Evolution Towards Value-Adding Services

3.12 Global Covid-19 Impact

4. An Industry in Transformation Consolidation

4.1 Consolidation and Fragmentation in the Logistics Industry

4.2 Key Industry Trends

4.2.1 The Push for Globalisation

4.2.2 Liberalisation of Markets

4.2.3 Product Differentiation

4.2.4 Supplier Rationalisation

4.2.5 Digitalisation

4.3 Options for Growth

4.3.1 Organic Growth

4.3.2 Alliances

4.3.3 Joint Ventures

4.3.4 'Piggybacking'

4.4 Acquisition Strategies

4.4.1. 'Blockbuster' Deals

4.4.2 Evolution Strategies

4.5 The Emergence of the 'Mega-Carrier'

4.6 The Future of the Global Logistics Industry

5. Total Logistics Market Sizing

5.1 Global Logistics Total Market Size

5.2 Total Logistics Market Size by Region

5.3 Forecasts and 2022-2027 CAGR

6. 'Super Sector' Cyclicality: Mitigating Logistics Business Risks

6.1 Macro Trends and Logistics Output

6.2 'Super Sectors'

6.3 The Defensive 'Super Sector' Example: Food

6.4 Cyclical 'Super Sector' Example: Chemicals

6.5 Impact on Financial Performance: Trading Down in Recessions

6.6 Should Logistics Companies Diversify Their Sectoral Exposure?

6.7 Conclusion

7. Supply Chain Technologies

7.1 Increasing Supply Chain Complexity

7.2 What Is Supply Chain Management Software?

7.3 Supply Chain Execution Systems

8. Risks in Global Supply Chain

8.1 Rebalancing 'External' and 'Internal' Risks

8.2 Quantifying Supply Chain Risk

8.3 Types of Supply Chain Risk

8.4 External Threats to Supply Chains

8.5 Unknown Unknowns.

8.6 Sector Resilience to Threats

9. Ethical and Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies

9.1 Profits, Planet and People - The 'Triple' Advantage

9.2 Environmental Issues in Supply Chain and Logistics

9.3 Government Policy and Transport Emissions

