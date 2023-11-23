Global String Wound Filter Materials Market Size To Worth USD 2.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.18%

New York, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global String Wound Filter Materials Market Size To Grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.18% during the forecast period.





For filtration of liquids and water, string wound filters are a popular depth filter type. They consist of a string-like substance that is tightly wrapped around a core, creating a filtration medium with a gradient density. This structure helps clean liquids of various pollutants. The type of filter material you employ will depend on the specific application and the contaminants you wish to remove.

COVID 19 Impact

The pandemic has altered demand for a wide range of products and services. Growing health and safety awareness has probably raised the demand for filtration products, such as those used for water and air purification; this could have a positive impact on the market for string wound filter materials. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and factory closures may all have an impact on the supply chain for filter materials. As a result, there may be shortages, delays in production, and potential problems locating raw materials. Numerous filtration-dependent industries, like as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, have seen varied repercussions as a result of the pandemic. While some industries experienced rising demand, others reported a fall in business.

String wound filters are often used to filter water in both industrial and domestic settings. As concerns about the safety and purity of people's water continue to rise, string wrapped filters may become more common. In order to maintain product quality and follow legal criteria, effective filtering is required for numerous industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and oil and gas. String wrapped filters may be quite useful in some applications, which will lead to a rise in demand. Due to advancements in filter materials and manufacturing processes, string wound filters could become more efficient and affordable. These enhancements might make string wound filters more appealing to a wider range of markets and applications.

Global String Wound Filter Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Material Type (Polypropylene, Cotton, Rayon, Polyester), By End-User (Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Oil and Gas), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Material Type Insights

Polypropylene segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of material type, the global string wound filter materials market is segmented into polypropylene, cotton, rayon, polyester, and others. Among these, polypropylene segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. In a range of industries, including as water treatment, chemical processing, the manufacturing of food and beverages, medicines, and more, string wound filters are crucial for efficient particulate removal. Polypropylene is the ideal material for these usage due to its strength and resilience to chemicals. To achieve legal standards for the quality of water and fluids, string wound filters are widely used. This increases the demand for trustworthy and effective filter materials like polypropylene. Concerns about water quality and the requirement for clean drinking water have increased the need for filtration technologies. Polypropylene filters are used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings to address these problems.

End User Insights

Water and wastewater segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

Based on the end user, the global string wound filter materials market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medical, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, and others. Water and wastewater segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Water scarcity and the necessity to make the best possible use of the available water resources have spurred the demand for efficient water treatment technology. String wound filters contribute to waste reduction and water quality maintenance. Wastewater production increases in direct proportion to both population growth and industrial development. Wastewater must undergo thorough treatment before being released into the environment in order to prevent environmental pollution. String wound filters are beneficial in this treatment. Infrastructure investments in the water and wastewater sectors, particularly in growing economies, have an impact on the requirement for filtration systems. String wrapped filters are a cheap option for a range of water treatment applications.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market over the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share and is dominating the market over the forecast period. String wound filters are typically required in the manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, oil and gas, and other industries to remove contaminants and particles from their operations. String wound filters made of substances like polypropylene are preferred because they are efficient and economical. Both in the United States and Canada, severe regulations apply to water quality and discharge standards. String wound filters play a critical role in adhering to these regulations by removing suspended particles and pollutants from wastewater before it is released or reused.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region has many industrial sectors and swiftly expanding economies. Industries including manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, and food & beverage commonly demand efficient filtration solutions, such string wound filters, to preserve quality and adhere to regulatory requirements. As urban populations grow, there is a growing need for clean water and efficient wastewater treatment. Investments in water infrastructure and treatment facilities have raised the demand for filtration products.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global String Wound Filter Materials Market include Halliburton, Ecolab (Nalco), Baker Hughes, Chevron Philips Chemicals, Schlumberger and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2022, National Filter Media and FilterFab have been acquired by Micronics Engineered Filtration Group.

In November 2021, With NE-glass yarn as its main product, Nitto Boseki opened a new production facility in Taiwan.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global String Wound Filter Materials Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

String Wound Filter Materials Market, Material Type Analysis

Polypropylene

Cotton

Rayon

Polyester

Others

String Wound Filter Materials Market, Application Analysis

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals and Medical

Oil and gas

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Water and wastewater treatment

Others

String Wound Filter Materials Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



