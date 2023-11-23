Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market | Cargo Ships Segment is Accounted as a Major Contributor - Here's Why

Jersey City, NJ, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market- (By Application (Cargo Ships (Tankers, Car Carriers/Ro-Ro Vessels, Container Ships, General Cargo Vessels), Passenger Ships, Fishing Vessels, Bulk Carriers), By Technology (Towing Kites, Sails (Soft-Wing Sails, Hard-Wing Sails), Flettner Rotors, Suction Wings, Others), By Installation Type (Retrofit, New Installation), By Vessel Type (Wind-Assisted Motor Vessels, Purely Wind Vessels)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market is expected to show a CAGR of 82.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The term "wind-assisted propulsion" describes using wind energy to assist in ship propulsion, lowering the ships' environmental impact and dependence on conventional fossil fuels. With this technology, ships can generate thrust and move ahead. Conventional sails are modified to harness wind energy and provide ships with more propulsion. Large, movable sails are an option for modern ships looking to maximize wind collection. Many industries, particularly maritime transportation, are being impacted by the global transition towards renewable energy sources. Because wind is a renewable energy source, using it to power ships is in line with the larger goals of the energy transition.





To foster the development of wind-assisted propulsion systems, governments and international organizations are financing renewable energy programs. The market for wind-assisted propulsion is stagnant and expanding due to the convergence of these variables, which also promotes additional research and development and the uptake of these technologies by the world's maritime industry.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Econowind and Vertom announced a collaboration to outfit numerous vessels with wind-assist VentoFoil systems by the end of 2022. The initial installations would occur aboard the general cargo ships MV Progress and MV Perfect, marking Econowind's first fleet order.

List of Prominent Players in the Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market:

Norsepower

bound4blue

Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.

Econowind

Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd.

Airseas

GT Green Technologies

DNV GL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

OCEANBIRD

Becker Marine Systems

Propelwind S.A.S.

NayamWings Ltd.

Aloft Systems Inc.

SkySails Marine





Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 82.7% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, Technology, Installation Type, Vessel Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing public concern about climate change and its environmental consequences has raised public pressure on industries to adopt sustainable practices. Wind-assisted propulsion systems are an appealing option for cargo ships looking to improve their environmental performance, meet regulatory requirements, and reduce operational costs. Wind-assisted propulsion systems are projected to gain popularity in the cargo shipping industry as technology advances and public knowledge of their benefits rises. Continuous progress, supportive regulations, and collaborative efforts are required to drive the wider use of wind-assisted propulsion systems in the maritime industry.

Challenges:

The initial capital expenditure for modifying existing vessels or incorporating wind-assisted propulsion systems into new ships can be significant. Despite the potential benefits, wind-assisted propulsion systems receive less research and development funding than other renewable energy fields. This lack of investment impedes the development of more efficient and cost-effective alternatives. These technologies may not provide significant benefits to ships travelling on routes with unexpected or irregular wind patterns. Determining the best routes and conditions for wind assistance can be challenging.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The growing volume of maritime trade and transportation increases the need for efficient and ecologically friendly propulsion technologies. Wind-assisted propulsion technologies boost the region's maritime industry's competitiveness by lowering operational costs and maintaining compliance with international environmental requirements. Continuous developments in wind-assisted propulsion systems are the result of ongoing research and development activities.





Segmentation of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market-

By Application-

Cargo Ships Tankers Car Carriers/Ro-Ro Vessels Container Ships General Cargo Vessels

Passenger Ships

Fishing Vessels

Bulk Carriers

By Technology-

Towing Kites

Sails Soft-Wing Sails Hard-Wing Sails

Flettner Rotors

Suction Wings

Others

By Installation Type-

Retrofit

New Installation

By Vessel Type-

Wind-Assisted Motor Vessels

Purely Wind Vessels

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

