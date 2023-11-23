United States Transdermal Patch Market Analysis Report 2023: A $5 Billion Opportunity by 2029 - Currently 25 Patches Commercially Available and 40 in Clinical Trials

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US transdermal patch market offers a plethora of opportunities encouraged by patient convenience, therapeutic versatility and the potential to address healthcare challenges such as pain management and vaccine administration.

As technology continues to advance, and as patient preferences shift towards non-invasive and user-friendly drug delivery methods, the market for transdermal patches is expected to experience significant growth. Pharmaceutical companies and researchers are continuously exploring and investing in this field, which will continue in the coming years as well.

With the rapid approvals of transdermal patches lately, the FDA has also marked itself as an important player in the US market of transdermal patches. The FDA provides a detailed communication on the requirements of an ideal transdermal patch, and patches that meet these are allowed entry in the regional market. In September 2023, the FDA approved Zydus Lifesciences' transdermal patch to prevent pregnancy. The patch is a generic version of a marketed hormonal patch and contains norelgestromin and ethinyl estradiol as its active ingredients.

In addition, as patent protection of some commonly used patches are coming to end, generic competition is expected to drive innovation in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Transdermal patches are an innovative means of delivering medications to the body and keeping medicine doses at the ideal levels required to treat an illness. The majority of transdermal patches on the market are reformulated versions of existing medications that are delivered orally or subcutaneously, and were produced after the patents on these drugs expired

. In the US, the landscape of transdermal patch development is highly active, with contributions from both pharmaceutical corporations and researchers, who are now looking for creative ways to improve the features of these patches compared to conventional transdermal.

It is anticipated that over 100 clinical studies are being done globally to evaluate investigational transdermal patches, with approximately 50 of them taking place in the US. Neurological illnesses are currently dominating clinical trials in terms of indications. The most prospects are being developed for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases.

The number of people in the US suffering from neurological diseases has grown in recent years, as contributing environmental variables have increased in this age of modernization. With increased awareness of transdermal patches and their patient-friendliness, they are quickly becoming one of the most popular therapeutic interventions for these disorders.

Transdermal patches are attracting interest in the US market for a variety of indications, particularly those that require long term treatment, such as cardiovascular disorders and chronic pain. The US is emerging as a hotspot for transdermal patch development, with many big and small companies executing clinical trials for transdermal patches created for various indications in the region.

Transdermal patches for pain relief are also an important field of study and development in the US. Aside from pain produced by joint difficulties, muscle strains, and nerve damage, among other things, researchers are focusing on pain caused by various health diseases such as cancer or its treatment, as well as pain experienced after specific surgeries.

Transdermal patches release the drug at a steady rate over several hours, giving pain relief and serving as the most convenient alternative for pain reduction. Furthermore, unlike oral pain relievers, which can produce unpleasant events such as gastritis, transdermal patches have no substantial side effects.

Several medical universities and health centers in the US are also involved in the research and development of transdermal patches at present, and several of their products are now undergoing late phase clinical trials in the region. For instance, the Washington University School of Medicine is conducting a phase III trial for its buprenorphine transdermal matrix patch in pregnant patients with opioid use disorder.

The aim of the trial is to see if the patch can induce opioid withdrawal in these subjects, which will determine the feasibly of the protocol of using patches as a bridge towards using sublingual buprenorphine films. Some others are the University of California, Davis and the Brown University that are conducting trials for oxybutynin and nicotine-based transdermal patches, respectively.

US Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

US Transdermal Patch Market Opportunity: > US$ 5 Billion By 2029

Commercially available Patches In US Market: > 25 Patches

Clinical Insight On All approved transdermal Patches In US Market

Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Transdermal Patches in US: > 40 Patches

US Transdermal Patch Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

Dosage & Price Insight Of Approved Patches By Indications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. US Transdermal Patch Market Outlook

2.1 Approved Transdermal Patches Insight

2.2 Current Market Scenario

2.3 Favorable Market Growth Inhibitors

2.4 Clinical & Commercialization Challenges

2.5 Future Marketing Opportunities

3. Branded vs Generic Transdermal Patches Comparison

4. Transdermal Patch Clinical & Market Trends By Indication

4.1 Brain, Neurological & Psychotic Disorders

4.2 Hormone Modulators

4.2.1 Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT)

4.2.2 Contraception

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Vaccine

4.5 Substance Use Disorders

4.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

5. US Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview

5.1 By Company

5.2 By Drug Class

5.3 By Indication

5.4 By Phase

5.5 By Priority Status

6. Cardiovascular Diseases Transdermal Patch - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch

6.2 Nitroglycerin Transdermal Patch

7. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

7.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

8. Neurological Disorders Transdermal Patch - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch

8.2 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

8.3 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch

8.4 Asenapine Transdermal Patch

8.5 Rotigotine Transdermal Patch (Neupro) sales

8.6 Donepezil Transdermal Patch

8.7 Dextroamphetamine Transdermal Patch

9. Hormonal Therapy Transdermal Patch - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

9.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)

10. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - US Market Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

10.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch

10.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch

10.3 Granisetron Transdermal Patch (Sancuso)

11. US Transdermal Patch Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Phase-I

11.4 Phase-II

11.5 Phase-III

11.6 Preregistration

11.7 Registered

12. US Commercially Available Transdermal Patches Clinical Insight by Indication

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 AbbVie

13.2 AFYX Therapeutics

13.3 Agile Therapeutics

13.4 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

13.5 Corsair Pharma

13.6 DBV Technologies

13.7 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

13.8 IBSA

13.9 Privo Technologies

13.10 Psilera

13.11 Starton Therapeutics

13.12 Teikoku Pharma USA

13.13 Teikoku Seiyaku

13.14 UCB

13.15 Vaxess Technologiess

13.16 Verndari

