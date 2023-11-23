Breaking News! Clutch Became a Partner of the “Quantifying Software Product Excellence: The 8 Pillars of Software Development Product Quality” Workshop

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutch became a partner of "Quantifying Software Product Excellence: The 8 Pillars of Software Development Product Quality," an educational workshop organized by GSA UK and Intetics, a leading American technology company, in partnership with Women of the Future.



Do not miss out on getting the latest updates for the IT Industry on November 30, 12:00 PM EST, live on Zoom.

Access a robust platform to connect with IT industry executives:

Directors of: Product/Engineering/Solutions/Technology

Vice Presidents (VPs): VP of Product/Engineering/Solutions/Technology

Chief-Level Executives: CTO/Chief Product Officer



Join keynote speaker Amy Peck and technical experts panel for an interactive Q&A session.

Upon completion of the workshop, participants will discover a robust framework to "calculate" the levels of technical debt, software performance, UI/UX efficiency, level of security, etc., to make informed business decisions.

Register now to try the framework for your product! https://www.quantifyquality.info/

Note. This event is educational and a great networking opportunity, requiring a reimbursable $200 deposit fee to register. Such a deposit ensures we have only professionals interested in software quality questions as attendees of our event. The whole amount will be reimbursed to the attendees after the workshop.

About GSA UK

The Global Sourcing Association is a social enterprise striving to make a difference and promote positive change across the technology and business services industry. Trusted by sourcing professionals for 35 years, the GSA is the consistent voice for the future of the industry and the professionals working within it; promoting sustainable and ethical sourcing to create a positive future for our businesses and our shared planet.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading American technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath Silver partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300 lists. You can find more information at https://intetics.com