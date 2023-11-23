Global Legionella Testing Market Size To Worth USD 619.68 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Legionella Testing Market Size is To Grow from USD 292.40 Million in 2022 to USD 619.68 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.





Legionella testing is a vital process aimed at identifying the presence of legionella bacteria in water systems, mainly in buildings and cooling towers. These bacteria can lead to severe respiratory illnesses like legionnaires' disease, posing significant health risks. The testing involves collecting water samples and utilizing various methods, such as culture-based techniques and PCR assays, to detect legionella. Regular testing and maintenance of water systems are crucial to prevent outbreaks and safeguard public health from potential legionella contamination.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Legionella Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test Type (Culture Media, Urine Antigen Testing, PCR, and Direct Fluorescent Antibody), By Application (Water Testing and IVD Testing), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, and Water Treatment Industries), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the PCR segment accounted for around 37.5% market share

On the basis of the test type, the global legionella testing market is segmented into culture media, urine antigen testing, PCR, and direct fluorescent antibody. The PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) category has secured the largest market share in the Legionella testing market due to its numerous advantages. PCR offers rapid and highly sensitive detection of Legionella bacteria in water samples, enabling early identification and timely preventive measures. Its ability to amplify and detect specific DNA sequences of Legionella with high accuracy has made it a preferred choice in laboratories and healthcare settings.

The water testing segment held the largest market over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global legionella testing market is segmented into water testing and IVD testing. The water testing segment has dominated the legionella testing market over the forecast period due to its paramount importance in detecting legionella bacteria in water systems. As Legionella primarily spreads through contaminated water sources, the demand for water testing services has significantly increased across industries, healthcare facilities, and public places. Stricter water safety regulations and the rising awareness of Legionnaires' disease have further bolstered the adoption of water testing for Legionella detection.

The diagnostic labs segment held the largest market in 2022, revenue share of around 41.5%.

Based on the end-user, the global legionella testing market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, and water treatment industries. The diagnostic labs segment has emerged as the largest market in the field of Legionella testing due to several key factors. Diagnostic labs specialize in conducting a wide range of tests, including Legionella testing, and are equipped with advanced technologies and skilled personnel, ensuring accurate and reliable results. These labs cater to various industries, healthcare facilities, and commercial buildings, making them a crucial part of Legionella risk management strategies.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 8.1% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience higher growth in the legionella testing market due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased construction activities have led to a surge in the number of buildings and cooling towers, creating a greater need for legionella testing. Additionally, the rising awareness of legionnaires' disease and the importance of water safety in healthcare and hospitality sectors are expected to drive the demand for testing services.

North America has emerged as the largest market for legionella testing due to increase in reported cases of legionnaires' disease, prompting a heightened focus on preventive measures and regular testing. North America has stringent regulations and guidelines governing water quality and safety, driving the demand for legionella testing to comply with these standards.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global legionella testing market include Quidel Corporation, ChemREADY, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Phigenics LLC, IDEXX Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Aquacert Ltd., Qiagen NV, BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Genomadix Inc., a Canadian firm, announced a deal with Mayo Clinic to improve its point-of-care portable PCR-based diagnostics device, CubeTM, which provides results in about an hour.

In December 2022, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed that Legionnaire's disease cases in Darlington County had been examined. So far, 13 instances of the illness have been discovered as part of the epidemic.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global legionella testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Legionella Testing Market, By Test Type

Culture Media

Urine Antigen Testing

PCR

Direct Fluorescent Antibody

Legionella Testing Market, By Application

Water Testing

IVD Testing

Legionella Testing Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Water Treatment Industries

Legionella Testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



