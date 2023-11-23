Global Valve Positioner Market Size to Exceed USD 3.79 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Valve Positioner Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.08 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.79 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% during the projected period. Among the key drivers of the valve positioner market is the increase in industrial development and population size in urban areas, the increasing use of valve positioners for various plant operations, technological innovations, boosting the adoption of IoT for industrial applications, and automated technology in manufacturing and other associated processes.

Valve positioners are a kind of control valve component that is widely used in a variety of industrial applications. A positioner is a motion-control system that actively compares valve stem position feedback to the control signal, altering the pressure on the actuator diaphragm or piston until the correct stem position is reached. Because the primary goal of a valve positioner is to ensure that the mechanical valve's position always corresponds to the command signal. The expanding number of urban residents, as well as the number of industries in developing markets, as well as the increasing acceptance of smart valve positioners in various plant operations, all contribute to the expansion of the valve positioner market. Furthermore, the advent of IIoT and rising digitalization awareness are projected to provide development opportunities for the valve positioner market throughout the forecasted time frame. Moreover, as urbanization and industry have grown, so has the demand for wastewater treatment, which has boosted the valve positioner market. Significant investments in the energy and power industries have the potential to be one of the primary drivers of the worldwide valve positioner market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Valve Positioner Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pneumatic Valve Positioner, Electro-Pneumatic Valve Positioner, Digital Valve Positioner), By Actuation (Single-Acting, Double-Acting), By Verticals (Energy & Power, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Paper & Pulp, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The digital valve positioner segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global valve positioner market is segmented into the pneumatic valve positioner, electro-pneumatic valve positioner, and digital valve positioner. Among these, the digital valve positioner segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 48.6% over the forecast period. As the process sector has extended its use of automated technologies, the installation and operation of digital valve positioners, also known as smart valve positioners, has increased. These smart valve positioners use microprocessors to convert electrical data into air pressure signals in order to precisely position the actuator.

The single-acting segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of actuation, the global valve positioner market is segmented into single-acting and double-acting. Among these, the single-acting segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The actuator is principally responsible for the opening and shutting mechanisms of the valve. A valve positioner, on the other hand, principally helps to change the position of an actuator in response to input signals for its action.

The oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of verticals, the global valve positioner market is segmented into energy & power, chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metal & mining, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, paper & pulp, and others. Among these, the oil & gas segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.7% over the forecast period. The oil and gas sector involves accurate fluid flow control, which mandates the usage of valve positioners. The increase in oil and gas exploration and production operations continues to increase the demand for valve positioners.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. This is owing to the large number of high-end industries and key industry participants in the region. The United States has a greater market for valve positioners in North America due to the country's growing population, the existence of different businesses and major organizations, and quick technological advancements. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the number of process industries requiring sophisticated process management and monitoring, as well as an increase in the demand for energy and fuel.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Major vendors in the Global Valve Positioner Market include GEMU Group, SMC, ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Azbil Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Dwyer Instruments Ltd., Valve Related Controls, Inc., Power-Genex Ltd., Val Controls, Bray International, Nihon KOSO Co., Ltd., Spirax-Sarco Limited, Samson AG, VRG Controls, Festo Inc., Badger Meter, Inc., ControlAir, Crane Co., and many more.

Recent Market Developments

On April 2023, Valworx has introduced a new series of low-emission, firesafe flange valves. Valworx stainless steel flange valves are pipeline approved, with low fugitive emissions and a firesafe design. They are ideal for lowering greenhouse gas emissions in oil and gas applications. Braided graphite stem seals, an investment cast 2-piece full port 316 stainless steel body/ball, and reinforced Teflon (RTFE) ball seats are among the features of the valves.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Valve Positioner Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Valve Positioner Market, Type Analysis

Pneumatic

Electro-Pneumatic

Digital

Valve Positioner Market, Actuation Analysis

Single-Acting

Double-Acting

Valve Positioner Market, Verticals Analysis

Energy & Power

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Metal & Mining

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Others

Valve Positioner Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Afrca



