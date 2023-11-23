Solder Fumes Extraction System Market To Reach USD 134.4 Million By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Solder Fumes Extraction System Market size was valued at USD 89.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to be valued at USD 134.4 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The EMS market is growing due to consumer electronics and communication sector demands. EMS providers are expanding into niche markets like medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors. More OEMs in the computer, storage, peripheral, automotive, and other industries rely on EMS providers.

Soldering is crucial in electronics manufacturing, but the smoke from flux vaporization is harmful. Smoke fume extractors protect workers from chemical and solder fumes, ensuring high-quality electronic products. The rising concern for air quality has increased the importance of these systems, and their demand is expected to grow with the rise of EMS.

The demand for medical devices is driving market growth. Medical electronics technology digitizes medical tests and procedures and enhances healthcare through telemedicine and Health IT. Global sales are forecasted to reach nearly USD 800 billion by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for innovative devices, such as wearable devices and services, due to the rise in lifestyle diseases and economic development in emerging markets like China and India.

Segmentation Overview:

The global solder fumes extraction system market has been segmented into technology, application, and region. The most economical and efficient extraction system is the single-arm extraction system, which currently dominates the market. The electronics industry has the largest market share due to the growing digitization trend.

Solder Fumes Extraction System Market Report Highlights:

The global solder fumes extraction system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2032.

Digitalization has led to a surge in electronics manufacturing in developing economies, causing demand for fume extraction systems worldwide.

Asia Pacific dominates the market due to high demand for consumer electronics, with China, Japan, India, and South Korea at the forefront of production.

Some prominent players in the solder fumes extraction system market report include BOFA International Ltd. (Donaldson Company, Inc), Hakko Corporation, Metcal, FUMEX, Nederman Holding AB, Eurovac, Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Weller, Quatro Air Technologies, Inc., and Powertech Pollution Controls Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- BOFA offers laser filtration technology for FMCG production lines to help filter emissions at the ablation point.

- Metcal has released a new portable fume extractor, offering HEPA filtration of 99.97% efficiency, innovations for changing filters, exhausting air, and communicating with the operator, improving the user experience.

Solder Fumes Extraction System Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Benchtop Fans, Single Arm Extraction Systems, 2-Arm Extraction Systems, Multi-Arm Extraction Systems, and Others

By Application: Electronics, Chemical, Metalworking, Medical, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

