Food For The Poor Canada and Canadians Build a Village in San Antonio, Honduras

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last three years, Canadians have built a village with Food For The Poor Canada and our partner CEPUDO in Honduras. With new infrastructure, San Antonio children and families have improved access to local education and health care, and increased income-generating opportunities. Canadians have left a legacy for the community that will continue to empower families in the future.



Gabriela, leader of the women’s group in San Antonio, shares, “Since we started the women’s training project in our community, we have seen how God’s mercy and love is multiplied in the lives of our families. Through the technical school, the greenhouses, the different training courses, and the community centre, we have had a very positive change in our lives and in the lives of local families. There are not enough words to express our gratitude for Food For The Poor Canada donors.”

Through a holistic approach to community development, new infrastructure and programming provide new opportunities:

A vocational school trains students in Grades 7 to 9 in agriculture

Vegetable greenhouses help feed families daily and encourage children to learn gardening skills

A women’s community centre provides dedicated space for women to learn the skills they need to begin their own small businesses

A health clinic offers affordable medical care for the community and surrounding areas

Coffee trees, equipment and guided training empower thirteen farmers to grow and sell coffee within an established co-op of European buyers

Beehives and necessary supplies and training provide young adults with an income

Executive Director of Food For The Poor Canada, Geraldine Isaac, shares, “Over the last 15 years we have worked closely with local partners and community leaders to ensure that our programming is empowering and addresses the evolving needs within the community, such as income generation, vocational training, and agricultural projects, to help families thrive and achieve their own prosperity.”

“We continue to support housing, education, health, and food security to thousands of families across the Caribbean and Latin America, as there is still great need.”

Senior Manager of International Programs, Andrea Slipek (pictured), was welcomed by CEPUDO in 2022 to launch the multi-year project in San Antonio to meet with community members participating in livelihood initiatives and understand the needs, hopes and goals of families. Her visit there affirmed the positive and lasting impact this project is having on the community.

Looking ahead, Food For The Poor Canada is committed to helping families thrive in a few new countries. As we approach the Christmas season, we are eager to work with Canadians to extend our reach, allowing mothers and fathers to earn a living. We are excited to work with artisans in Guatemala and Colombia and cacao farmers in Peru, helping lift their families out of poverty. All of these projects will provide small business owners with access to equipment, technical training and assistance needed to grow their incomes.

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

Over the last 15 years, FFPC and its donors have built 191 homes, 39 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $44,000,000 in food, and educational and medical supplies to communities in LAC.

