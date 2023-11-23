Dewatering Pump Market To Reach USD 12.9 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Dewatering Pump Market size was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

Critical equipment in various industries is dewatering pumps. These pumps transfer fluid from one place to another and are commonly used in mining & metal, civil & infrastructure, construction sites, and chemical power generation. Additionally, market growth is influenced by the surge in the construction sector due to the growing population, which has led to the development of new residential apartments, commercial spaces, and other construction sectors.

Construction sites and sewage treatment facilities often require dewatering pumps to remove water and maintain the stability of the surrounding area. These pumps are effective and easy to use, making them ideal for remote locations where direct access to sewage lines may not be possible.

The pumps possess a seal that blocks water from entering the machinery and electrical components, which can lead to short circuits and damage to the equipment. As a result, companies that purchase these pumps incur additional costs. Maintenance and the scarcity of skilled workers capable of repairing the equipment further increase the overall cost of the process.

Segmentation Overview:

The global dewatering pump market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The Dewatering Pump market can be divided into Submersible and Non-Submersible pumps, which remove water from construction sites, mining operations, and commercial buildings. Dewatering pumps are widely used in construction, oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal sectors.

Dewatering Pump Market Report Highlights:

The global dewatering pump market growth is anticipated to have a CAGR of 5.9% by 2032.

The market growth of dewatering pumps has been driven by the increasing need to remove excess water and degraded land from construction sites due to the rapid pace of construction worldwide.

Asia Pacific leads the market, driven by growing construction, the need for residential spaces, and demand for fresh and clean water.

Some prominent players in the dewatering pump market report include Atlas Copco, ITT INC, Xylem, The Weir Group PLC, Grundfos, Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co., Gorman-Rupp, Ebara Corporation, Sulzer Ltd, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- ITT Inc. will acquire Svanehøj Group A/S for $395 million. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

- Atlas Copco Group launched a new identity, including a new logo and message: Technology that transforms the future.

Dewatering Pump Market Segmentation:

By Type: Submersible Dewatering Pump, Non-Submersible Dewatering Pump,

By Application: Construction & Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Municipal, Mineral & Mining, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

