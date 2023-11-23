Goodfood calls on Canadians to unleash their culinary creativity by launching nationwide search for its next digital Culinary Creator

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has announced its first-ever national talent search for Goodfood’s Next Culinary Creator, during which applicants from across Canada will be selected to create content for the brand’s social media and owned channels.

Beginning today, foodies aspiring chefs, gourmands and social media enthusiasts can apply for one of the five Goodfood Culinary Creator positions, which focus on digital content creation to excite, inspire and ignite enthusiasm for local ingredient sourcing, recipe diversity and the at-home cooking experience.

“For nearly a decade Goodfood has inspired fellow foodies to discover exciting new recipes and cuisines through our chef-curated meal-kits and farm-fresh ingredients,” said Jennifer Stahlke, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Goodfood. “We're thrilled to introduce Goodfood's Next Culinary Creator so we can continue using our platform to inspire food discovery and unite food lovers from coast to coast.”

Showcasing Culinary Creativity

The ideal applicant has a passion for food and food content, is a captivating storyteller and shares Goodfood’s commitment to contributing to a healthier planet and healthier living. The successful candidates will play a key role in supporting Goodfood’s content marketing strategy and engaging consumers on social media. The paid 15-week contract will include ongoing content development, guided by seasonal food trends and stories outlined by Goodfood while ensuring applicants maintain creative control to portray the at-home cooking experience in a manner that is authentic to them.

How to Apply

Candidates will be asked to demonstrate their creativity and passion for food on Instagram and/or TikTok by posting a piece of content that showcases why they should be selected using #GFCulinaryCreator in their caption(s) and tagging @goodfoodca. Applicants will be selected based on fit, experience and ability to create engaging food content. For the full job description and application requirements, Canadians can visit www.makegoodfood.ca/goodfood-next-culinary-creator . The application deadline is December 13, 2023.

To learn more about Goodfood’s farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated meal-kits, visit makegoodfood.ca.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

For further information

Investors Media Roslane Aouameur Jennifer Stahlke Chief Financial Officer Executive Vice President, Marketing IR@makegoodfood.ca media@makegoodfood.ca



